NCSS PR Department wins state awards for publications and videos

The Newton County School System (NCSS) Public Relations Department recently earned multiple awards of excellence for publications and videos produced during the 2022-2023 school year from the Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA). The awards included three gold awards for the district website, annual report, and a video highlighting the new Eastside High School. Newton County School System’s annual report also won “Best in Category” for the state competition. In addition to the gold awards, the public relations department earned six silver awards and three bronze awards for videos. The NCSS PR team joined forces with the NCSS Human Resources team to earn a bronze award for the district’s “Staff Speaks” recruiting video campaign. School public relations departments throughout the state were eligible to participate in the Georgia School Public Relations Association’s annual recognition program.

“The goal of the NCSS Public Relations Department is to keep our stakeholders continually informed of important information regarding our school district,” said Sherri Partee, Director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools. “It’s truly an honor to have our videos and publications receive statewide recognition.”

“Our goal is to tell the story of our school system,” added Derrick Barnes, NCSS Public Relations and Visual Media Coordinator. “While the awards are very special, most important is the fact that we were able to provide our stakeholders with important information regarding our school system, students, and staff.”



