NCSS middle school math teams win at Regional Math Contest

Newton County School System (NCSS) middle school students dominated the recent Regional Middle School Math Team competition, winning both first and second place honors in the Division I Math Team Competition.

Coached by Mindy Alexander, the Newton County STEAM Academy team – comprised of Oliver Reid, Destini Alston, Elizabeth Biangel, Benjamin Parson and Rhonda Grider Purchase – took home top honors in the contest with Reid also walking away with second place honors in the Individual Winner category. Cousins Middle School’s math team earned second place honors in Division I, resulting in NCSS earning the top two awards in the Division I competition. The Cousins Middle School team was comprised of Ocean Douglas, Sincere Hunter, Janelle Ferdilus, Jackson Nealy, and Eathn Bullard. The team was coached by Deborah Olabiyi. Both math teams and students competed against other middle school teams from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson county school systems.

The math contest includes a one hour written test followed by a group-ciphering event. According to Dr. Stephanie Gordy, executive director for Griffin RESA, awards for the top three teams in each division are based on a total team score comprised of the top four highest scores on the written test and the team score on the ciphering event. Competitive divisions are determined by school enrollment.

“Our students’ outstanding performance at the Griffin RESA Math Competition is a testament to their dedication and hard work,” said Ms. Shundreia Neely, NCSS Director of Secondary Schools. “The results are a source of pride for the students, their math teachers, the school, and our district. I appreciate the dedicated work of our math sponsors and math instructional specialist, Dr. Teresa Broadwater, for creating challenging and engaging opportunities to prepare the students.”