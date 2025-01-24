By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NCS Students to Compete in District Spelling Bee
Students from middle and elementary schools will determine the best speller on Jan. 24
spelling bee

Newton County Schools’ (NCS) students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the county when they face off at the district Spelling Bee on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Porter Performing Arts Center. 

Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will compete in the competition. Students in grades four through eight were eligible to participate in their school competitions.

Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as an alternate and compete in the Bee to represent the school.

The school champions and alternates are as follows:


East Newton Elementary

Bonham Ketchem

Austin Sands


Fairview Elementary

Rodney Johnson

Jordan Lockett


Flint Hill Elementary 

Ny’Rielle Jennings

Cadelia Bellanfante


Heard-Mixon Elementary

Jasmine Kitcho

Charlei Henderson


Live Oak Elementary

Te’Jhon Gray

Hayden Lynn


Livingston Elementary

Cadyn Gray

Dylan Wilson


Mansfield Elementary

Aubrey Almond

Silas Foreman


Middle Ridge Elementary

Tamia Wright

Aaliyah Parker


Oak Hill Elementary

Genesis Holness

Carter Richards


Porterdale Elementary

Kamdyn Roach’e

Jordan Russell


Rocky Plains Elementary

Tristan Welch

Alsea Newsome


South Salem Elementary

Caleb Rumley

Holly Burbage


West Newton Elementary

Justin Puckerin

Jaylen Adams


Clements Middle

Dani Blackwell

Lewis Meeks


Cousins Middle

Audrey Fuller

Mekhi Williams


Indian Creek Middle

Rylan Yeager

Ar’Mia Jackson


Liberty Middle

M’Kayla Solomon

Peyton Denton


Newton County STEAM Academy

Grace Thomas

Kaitlyn Wood


Veterans Memorial Middle

A’King Robinson

Scarlett Rodriguez


“Spelling bees are a wonderful way to foster a love for language and literacy among our students,” said Tracy Blackburn, NCS Chief of Learning and Leadership. “These competitions not only build confidence but also help students develop critical skills such as focus, perseverance and an appreciation for the power of words. We are proud of all our participants and wish them the best of luck as they represent their schools.”

The winner and runner-up of the Newton County Schools’ Spelling Bee will represent the school district in the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, located at 864 Green Street, Conyers, Ga.