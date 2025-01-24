NCS Students to Compete in District Spelling Bee

Newton County Schools’ (NCS) students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the county when they face off at the district Spelling Bee on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Porter Performing Arts Center.
Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will compete in the competition. Students in grades four through eight were eligible to participate in their school competitions.
Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as an alternate and compete in the Bee to represent the school.
The school champions and alternates are as follows:
East Newton Elementary
Bonham Ketchem
Austin Sands
Fairview Elementary
Rodney Johnson
Jordan Lockett
Flint Hill Elementary
Ny’Rielle Jennings
Cadelia Bellanfante
Heard-Mixon Elementary
Jasmine Kitcho
Charlei Henderson
Live Oak Elementary
Te’Jhon Gray
Hayden Lynn
Livingston Elementary
Cadyn Gray
Dylan Wilson
Mansfield Elementary
Aubrey Almond
Silas Foreman
Middle Ridge Elementary
Tamia Wright
Aaliyah Parker
Oak Hill Elementary
Genesis Holness
Carter Richards
Porterdale Elementary
Kamdyn Roach’e
Jordan Russell
Rocky Plains Elementary
Tristan Welch
Alsea Newsome
South Salem Elementary
Caleb Rumley
Holly Burbage
West Newton Elementary
Justin Puckerin
Jaylen Adams
Clements Middle
Dani Blackwell
Lewis Meeks
Cousins Middle
Audrey Fuller
Mekhi Williams
Indian Creek Middle
Rylan Yeager
Ar’Mia Jackson
Liberty Middle
M’Kayla Solomon
Peyton Denton
Newton County STEAM Academy
Grace Thomas
Kaitlyn Wood
Veterans Memorial Middle
A’King Robinson
Scarlett Rodriguez
“Spelling bees are a wonderful way to foster a love for language and literacy among our students,” said Tracy Blackburn, NCS Chief of Learning and Leadership. “These competitions not only build confidence but also help students develop critical skills such as focus, perseverance and an appreciation for the power of words. We are proud of all our participants and wish them the best of luck as they represent their schools.”
The winner and runner-up of the Newton County Schools’ Spelling Bee will represent the school district in the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, located at 864 Green Street, Conyers, Ga.