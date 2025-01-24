NCS Students to Compete in District Spelling Bee

Newton County Schools’ (NCS) students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the county when they face off at the district Spelling Bee on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Porter Performing Arts Center.

Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will compete in the competition. Students in grades four through eight were eligible to participate in their school competitions.

Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as an alternate and compete in the Bee to represent the school.

The school champions and alternates are as follows:





East Newton Elementary

Bonham Ketchem

Austin Sands





Fairview Elementary

Rodney Johnson

Jordan Lockett





Flint Hill Elementary

Ny’Rielle Jennings

Cadelia Bellanfante





Heard-Mixon Elementary

Jasmine Kitcho

Charlei Henderson





Live Oak Elementary

Te’Jhon Gray

Hayden Lynn





Livingston Elementary

Cadyn Gray

Dylan Wilson





Mansfield Elementary

Aubrey Almond

Silas Foreman





Middle Ridge Elementary

Tamia Wright

Aaliyah Parker





Oak Hill Elementary

Genesis Holness

Carter Richards





Porterdale Elementary

Kamdyn Roach’e

Jordan Russell





Rocky Plains Elementary

Tristan Welch

Alsea Newsome





South Salem Elementary

Caleb Rumley

Holly Burbage





West Newton Elementary

Justin Puckerin

Jaylen Adams





Clements Middle

Dani Blackwell

Lewis Meeks





Cousins Middle

Audrey Fuller

Mekhi Williams





Indian Creek Middle

Rylan Yeager

Ar’Mia Jackson





Liberty Middle

M’Kayla Solomon

Peyton Denton





Newton County STEAM Academy

Grace Thomas

Kaitlyn Wood





Veterans Memorial Middle

A’King Robinson

Scarlett Rodriguez





“Spelling bees are a wonderful way to foster a love for language and literacy among our students,” said Tracy Blackburn, NCS Chief of Learning and Leadership. “These competitions not only build confidence but also help students develop critical skills such as focus, perseverance and an appreciation for the power of words. We are proud of all our participants and wish them the best of luck as they represent their schools.”

The winner and runner-up of the Newton County Schools’ Spelling Bee will represent the school district in the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at the Conyers-Rockdale Library, located at 864 Green Street, Conyers, Ga.