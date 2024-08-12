NCS showing signs of improvement

Based on data recently released by the Georgia Department of Education, Newton County Schools (NCS) is showing signs of improvement.

The report, which was based on the state required Georgia Milestones Exams, measures academic proficiency in 13 tested subject areas across elementary, middle, and high schools. The results produce a snapshot of how well students are performing on materials covered throughout the year. Impressively, Newton County Schools produced increases in 9 out of the 13 subject areas last year.

*Note: Georgia Milestones Math assessment results have been delayed due to a new assessment and standards.

“While there is a lot to be celebrated about our results, there remains opportunities to ensure that our students are not only showing growth, but reaching proficiency – and that will require sustained hard work,” said Tracy Blackburn, Chief of Learning and Performance in a released statement.

NCS superintendent Duke Bradley III agreed.

“Our results reflect just how hard our teachers and leaders have worked to improve student outcomes, but we also know that much more work is necessary. Clearly, literacy remains our primary focus, but to truly accelerate student learning, we must overhaul our academic infrastructure by focusing on the foundational work of standards-based instruction while developing stronger systems of support, training, and accountability,” Bradley said. "The pockets of excellence in our district are impressive and should be celebrated. However, our mission calls for excellence for all children. This pursuit will take both time and deeper investments in our teachers and leaders.”





Summary of District Results





During the spring 2023-2024 administration, NCS students and teachers maintained or saw growth in the percentage of students scoring proficient and above in 9 of 13 tested grade levels and subjects, including:

A 9-percentage-point increase in 5th grade ELA (English Language Arts)

A 6-percentage-point increase in 5th grade science

A 2-percentage-point increase in 6th grade ELA

A 4-percentage-point increase in 8th grade ELA

A 3-percentage-point increase 8th grade social studies

A 3-percentage-point increase in 8th grade science

An 8-percentage-point increase in 8th grade physical science

A 3-percentage-point increase in high school American Literature

A 2-percentage point increase in high school U.S. History

Additionally, in reading at or above grade level, NCS saw the following increases:

A 6-percentage-point increase in 5th grade reading

A 2-percentage-point increase in 6th grade reading

A 4-percentage-point increase in 8th grade reading

Further, when compared to statewide growth, NCS met or outpaced the state’s growth in multiple areas for students scoring proficient and above or reading at or above grade level:

NCS gained 2 percentage points in 4th graders reading on or above grade level, outpacing the state, which decreased by 1 percentage point.

NCS gained 6 percentage points in 5th graders reading on or above grade level, outpacing the state average of 3 percentage points.

NCS gained 9 percentage points in 5th grade ELA, outpacing the state average of 6 percentage points.

NCS gained 6 percentage points in 5th grade Science, outpacing the state average of 2 percentage points.

NCS gained 7 percentage points in 6th graders reading on or above grade level, outpacing the state average of 3 percentage points.

NCS and the state both gained 2 percentage points in 6th grade ELA.





NCS outpaced the state in all 8th grade tested subject areas:





NCS gained 4 percentage points in 8th graders reading on or above grade level, outpacing the state, which had no change from last year.

NCS gained 4 percentage points in 8th grade ELA, outpacing the state average of 3 percentage points.

NCS gained 3 percentage points in 8th grade Social Studies, outpacing the state average of 1 percentage point.

NCS gained 3 percentage points in 8th grade Science, outpacing the state, which had no change from last year.

NCS gained 8 percentage points in 8th grade Physical Science, outpacing the state, which decreased by 1 percentage point.





School-Level Bright Spots





Each of Newton County’s 24 schools also demonstrated ongoing progress in the 2023-2024 Georgia Milestones assessment results.





100% of elementary schools saw an increase in at least three tested metrics (3rd-5th ELA, 3rd-5th graders reading on or above grade level, and/or 5th grade Science),

100% of middle schools saw an increase in at least three tested metrics (6th-8th ELA, 6th-8th graders reading on or above grade level, 8th Social Studies, 8th Science, and/or 8th Physical Science)

100% of high schools maintained or saw an increase in at least one tested metric (American Literature, Biology, and/or U.S. History)





The following schools earned achievement levels that outperformed statewide averages:





Mansfield Elementary: 3rd graders reading at or above grade level (76 percent), 3rd grade ELA (50 percent), 4th graders reading at or above grade level (59 percent), 4th grade ELA (46 percent), 5th graders reading at or above grade level (81 percent), 5th grade ELA (57 percent), 5th grade Science (59 percent)

East Newton Elementary: 5th graders reading at or above grade level (83 percent), 5th grade ELA (64 percent), and 5th grade Science (47 percent)

Newton County STEAM Academy: 3rd graders reading at or above grade level (80 percent), 3rd grade ELA (61 percent), 4th graders reading at or above grade level (79p ercent), 4th grade ELA (65 percent), 5th graders reading at or above grade level (87 percent), 5th grade ELA 69 percent), 5th grade Science (55 percent), 6th graders reading at or above grade level (76 percent), 6th grade ELA (62 percent), 7th graders reading at or above grade level (93 percent), 7th grade ELA (71 percent), 8th graders reading at or above grade level (93 percent), 8th grade ELA (73 percent), 8th grade Social Studies, 8th grade Science (43 percent), 8th Physical Science (94 percent)

Cousins Middle Schools: 8th grade Physical Science (52 percent)

Liberty Middle Schools: 8th grade Physical Science (72 percent)

Veterans Memorial Middle Schools: 8th grade Physical Science (71 percent)

Eastside High School: American Literature readers at or above grade level (68 percent), American Literature ELA (44 percent)





Further school-based highlights include:





East Newton Elementary School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 5th graders who are reading on or above grade level (+13 percentage points), 5th grade ELA (+27 percentage points), and in 5th grade Science (+10 percentage points)

Heard-Mixon Elementary School had double-digit gains in 5th grade ELA (+28 percentage points)

Livingston Elementary School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 3rd graders who are reading on or above grade level (+12 percentage points).

Mansfield Elementary School had double-digit gains in 4th grade ELA (+13 percentage points) and 5th grade ELA (+17 percentage points).

Middle Ridge Elementary School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 5th graders reading on or above grade level (+10 percentage points).

Oak Hill Elementary School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 4th graders reading on or above grade level (+13 percentage points) and 4th grade ELA (+10 percentage points).

Porterdale Elementary School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 5th graders reading on or above grade level (+31 percentage points), 5th grade ELA (+20 percentage points), and 5th grade science (+21 percentage points).

Newton County STEAM Academy had double-digit gains in the percentage of 4th graders reading on or above grade level (+21 percentage points), 4th grade ELA (+22 percentage points), and 8th grade Physical Science (+10 percentage points).

Clements Middle School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 6th graders who are reading on or above grade level (+16 percentage points) and in 8th grade Physical Science (+24 percentage points).

Cousins Middle School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 6th graders who are reading on or above grade level (+13 percentage points).

Liberty Middle School had double-digit gains in the percentage of 8th graders who are reading