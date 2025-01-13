NCBOE schedules HB581 public hearings

The Newton County Board of Education will hold three public hearings to discuss the possibility of opting out of House Bill 581 (O.C.G.A. 48-5-44.2) for Newton County Schools. House Bill 581 establishes a floating homestead exemption, which limits the annual increase in property tax assessments on homestead properties to the rate of inflation for the previous year.

While this legislation aims to provide tax relief for homeowners, it poses significant challenges to the district’s budget, potentially affecting the quality of education, school safety, and the resources necessary to support student success.

House Bill 581 allows local governing bodies, including counties, municipalities, consolidated governments, and local school districts, a one-time opportunity to opt out by March 1, 2025, upon the completion of specific procedures.

All community members are encouraged to attend the public hearings to share their input. The hearings will be held at the following locations and times:

• January 21, 2025, at 11:00 A.M.: Newton County Board of Education Administrative Offices, 2109 Newton Drive, Covington, Georgia 30014

• January 29, 2025, at 6:00 P.M.: Newton College & Career Academy Lecture Hall, 144 Ram Drive, Covington, Georgia 30014

• February 5, 2025, at 4:00 P.M.: Newton County Board of Education Administrative Offices, 2109 Newton Drive, Covington, Georgia 30014

We invite all concerned citizens to participate in these important discussions.