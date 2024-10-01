Malcolm Mitchell visits East Newton Elementary

Former University of Georgia wide receiver, Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and author Malcolm Mitchell visited East Newton Elementary on Sept. 20.

Since retiring from the National Football League (NFL) in 2019, Mitchell has gone to schools across the country, reading children’s books for students.

The Newton Education Foundation (NEF) was responsible for funding the visit and ensuring that each student went home with Mitchell’s book, “My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World.”