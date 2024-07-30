Local students named to Kennesaw State University’s President’s, Dean’s list

A number of Newton County residents were recognized on the Dean’s and President’s List at Kennesaw State University.
President’s List
Michael Parsons of Covington
Christian Usher of Covington
Lexington Stocker of Covington
Maggie Johnston of Mansfield
Jordan Mitchell of Newborn
Michael Skelton of Social Circle
Logan Smith of Social Circle
Christopher Walters of Social Circle
Joseph Cloer of Covington
Momodou Drammeh of Covington
Philip Nsajja of Covington
Jared Pledger of Covington
Jamiel Francis of Covington
Carson Gregory of Social Circle
Christopher Thompson of Oxford
Nicholas Vanderwater of Oxford
Cole Gilleland of Social Circle
Cydnee Howson of Covington
Jaylon Mitchell of Newborn
Zaria Swift of Covington
Jadyn Ramey of Covington
Alexis Thomas-Fitzgerald of Covington
Mariah Williams of Oxford,
Zahiarah Cameron of Covington
Donika Francis of Covington
Madison Jeffreys of Covington
Madison Faulkner of Oxford
Hailee Jernigan of Covington
Anna Clack of Social Circle
Danielle Daye of Covington
Ansley Maddox of Oxford
Emily Youngblood of Covington
Kennie Keophy of Covington
Juana Williams of Social Circle
Dean’s List
Keturah Washington of Covington
Trudy Cummings of Covington
Kelsey Clark of Covington
Kateleen Henderson of Covington
Ariana White of Covington
Joseph Effiong of Covington
Jaiden Rodney of Covington
Zariyah Donwell of Covington
Andy Jacoby of Social Circle
Amber Garner of Mansfield
Autumn James of Covington
Rico Sheats of Social Circle
Nicolle Munoz-Ramirez of Covington
Kiyani Ottley of Covington
Preston Taylor of Covington
Erick Smith of Oxford
Alvis Wheeler of Covington
Dashon Hyman of Covington
Nikilis Johnson of Covington
Dawson Worthington of Social Circle
Brandon Singleton of Covington
Ze’kiah Woodruff of Covington
Ethan Hernandez of Covington
Yihan Marlue of Covington
Dakota Bloodworth of Covington
Myles Richardson of Covington
John Wanek of Social Circle
Fernando Briseno of Covington
Ashanti Wright of Covington
Joshua Jones of Covington
Katelin McClendon of Oxford
Devann Williams of Covington
Daneen Reid of Covington
McKenzie Strozier of Covington
Ciara Temple of Social Circle
Britney Walker of Covington
Haley Hopkins of Mansfield
Khalen Holland of Covington
Vanesa Lopez of Covington
Lauren Massaro of Oxford
Kadisha George of Covington
Shamiah Hill of Covington
Gabrielle Allen of Covington
Lillian Tate of Oxford
Laura Jones of Social Circle
Trey Francis of Covington
Marnessia Lewis of Covington
Tamia Waterman of Covington
Renee Culberson of Covington
Emma Davenport of Covington
Tayla Williams of Covington
Brenda Saenz of Covington
Cianna Saunders of Covington
Breanna Archer of Covington
Reece Burton of Covington
