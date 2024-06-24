Local county residents Receive college honors

Several Newton County residents graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition to the graduates, more received various honors from schools across the country.





Graduates





Natalie Arias of Oxford

Jack Atkinson of Covington

Jonathan Gaines of Oxford

Jackson Isenberg of Oxford

Shelby Strickland of Covington

Yolana Thomas of Covington

Austin Wells of Covington

Eathan Xu of Covington





Valdosta State (Dean’s List)





Carmilla Knight of Oxford

Mariah Hollie-Friday of Covington

Delaina Ratliff of Oxford

Christin Brown of Covington

Kennedy Streeter of Covington

Grant Holman of Oxford

Myracle Thrash of Covington

Hope Allen of Covington

Isabella Fleetwood of Oxford

Amelia Leigh of Social Circle

Lowona Moon of Covington

Isabel Cleveland of Social Circle

Areonnia Vinson of Social Circle

Amaya Moore of Covington

James Johnson of Covington

Arion Lajevardi of Covington

Electra Thomas of Covington





University of Mississippi (Honor Roll’s List)





Abby Stone of Covington





Georgia Southern University (President’s List)





Jasmine Crouch of Covington

Carmen Crowell of Covington

Stephen Despres of Covington

Lacey Garcia of Oxford

Mason Horn of Covington

Austin Mock of Covington

Joash Petitfrere of Covington

Nevaeh Stokes of Covington

Savannah Thomason of Social Circle





Georgia Southern University (Dean’s List)





Omari Andry of Covington

Chase Barney of Covington

Kaleena Blackwell of Covington

Denniel Brown of Covington

Bryant Byrd of Covington

Morgan Chambers of Social Circle

Katavia Cranston of Covington

Pierce Downs of Covington

Sarah Edge of Covington

Madeline Elliott of Oxford

Zaria Ford of Oxford

Bryce Freeman of Oxford

Terrell George of Covington

Justin Gordon-Thompson of Covington

Duane Hale of Covington

Christopher Johnson of Covington

Sophia Johnson of Covington

Dakota Langford of Newborn

Matthew Lozynsky of Covington

Timothy Mayo of Covington

Ivy McWaters of Covington

Sarah Moss of Covington

Teagan Phillips of Oxford

Tyler Phillips of Covington

Jamia Pollard of Covington

Olivia Rose of Covington

Taylor Story of Covington

Abraham Valencia of Covington

Laila Ward of Covington

Remington Warthen of Covington





Lee University (Dean’s List)





Luke Wilson of Oxford





University of Alabama (Dean’s List)





JennaMarie Brames of Covington

Nikia Johnson of Covington

Amani Roberson of Covington

Eyces Tubbs of Covington





Freed-Hardeman University (Dean’s List)





Makayla Yates of Covington





College of Charleston (President’s List)





Danyta Lamadieu of Covington





Champlain College (Dean’s List)





Randy Mosley of Covington





Georgia Institute of Technology (Faculty Honors/4.0)





John Higinbotham of Covington

Eathan Xu of Covington

Jacob Dudik of Covington

Claire McNulty of Oxford





Georgia Institute of Technology (Dean’s List)





Jack Atkinson of Covington

Justin Dewdney of Covington

Cameron Thomas of Covington

Jade Neal of Covington

Alexander Simons of Covington

Morgan Hathorn of Covington

Zoe Burns of Covington

Brett Patrick of Social Circle

Noah Geiger of Oxford



