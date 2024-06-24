By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Local county residents Receive college honors
Education

Several Newton County residents graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition to the graduates, more received various honors from schools across the country.


Graduates 


Natalie Arias of Oxford 

Jack Atkinson of Covington 

Jonathan Gaines of Oxford 

Jackson Isenberg of Oxford 

Shelby Strickland of Covington 

Yolana Thomas of Covington 

Austin Wells of Covington 

Eathan Xu of Covington


Valdosta State (Dean’s List)


Carmilla Knight of Oxford 

Mariah Hollie-Friday of Covington 

Delaina Ratliff of Oxford

Christin Brown of Covington 

Kennedy Streeter of Covington 

Grant Holman of Oxford 

Myracle Thrash of Covington 

Hope Allen of Covington 

Isabella Fleetwood of Oxford 

Amelia Leigh of Social Circle 

Lowona Moon of Covington 

Isabel Cleveland of Social Circle 

Areonnia Vinson of Social Circle 

Amaya Moore of Covington 

James Johnson of Covington 

Arion Lajevardi of Covington 

Electra Thomas of Covington 


University of Mississippi (Honor Roll’s List)


Abby Stone of Covington


Georgia Southern University (President’s List)


Jasmine Crouch of Covington

Carmen Crowell of Covington 

Stephen Despres of Covington 

Lacey Garcia of Oxford 

Mason Horn of Covington 

Austin Mock of Covington 

Joash Petitfrere of Covington

Nevaeh Stokes of Covington 

Savannah Thomason of Social Circle


Georgia Southern University (Dean’s List)


Omari Andry of Covington 

Chase Barney of Covington 

Kaleena Blackwell of Covington 

Denniel Brown of Covington

Bryant Byrd of Covington 

Morgan Chambers of Social Circle 

Katavia Cranston of Covington 

Pierce Downs of Covington 

Sarah Edge of Covington 

Madeline Elliott of Oxford

Zaria Ford of Oxford

Bryce Freeman of Oxford 

Terrell George of Covington 

Justin Gordon-Thompson of Covington 

Duane Hale of Covington 

Christopher Johnson of Covington

Sophia Johnson of Covington 

Dakota Langford of Newborn 

Matthew Lozynsky of Covington 

Timothy Mayo of Covington 

Ivy McWaters of Covington 

Sarah Moss of Covington 

Teagan Phillips of Oxford 

Tyler Phillips of Covington

Jamia Pollard of Covington 

Olivia Rose of Covington 

Taylor Story of Covington 

Abraham Valencia of Covington 

Laila Ward of Covington 

Remington Warthen of Covington 


Lee University (Dean’s List)


Luke Wilson of Oxford


University of Alabama (Dean’s List)


JennaMarie Brames of Covington 

Nikia Johnson of Covington 

Amani Roberson of Covington 

Eyces Tubbs of Covington 


Freed-Hardeman University (Dean’s List)


Makayla Yates of Covington


College of Charleston (President’s List)


Danyta Lamadieu of Covington


Champlain College (Dean’s List)


Randy Mosley of Covington


Georgia Institute of Technology (Faculty Honors/4.0)


John Higinbotham of Covington 

Eathan Xu of Covington 

Jacob Dudik of Covington 

Claire McNulty of Oxford


Georgia Institute of Technology (Dean’s List)


Jack Atkinson of Covington 

Justin Dewdney of Covington 

Cameron Thomas of Covington 

Jade Neal of Covington 

Alexander Simons of Covington 

Morgan Hathorn of Covington 

Zoe Burns of Covington 

Brett Patrick of Social Circle 

Noah Geiger of Oxford