Local county residents Receive college honors

Several Newton County residents graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition to the graduates, more received various honors from schools across the country.
Graduates
Natalie Arias of Oxford
Jack Atkinson of Covington
Jonathan Gaines of Oxford
Jackson Isenberg of Oxford
Shelby Strickland of Covington
Yolana Thomas of Covington
Austin Wells of Covington
Eathan Xu of Covington
Valdosta State (Dean’s List)
Carmilla Knight of Oxford
Mariah Hollie-Friday of Covington
Delaina Ratliff of Oxford
Christin Brown of Covington
Kennedy Streeter of Covington
Grant Holman of Oxford
Myracle Thrash of Covington
Hope Allen of Covington
Isabella Fleetwood of Oxford
Amelia Leigh of Social Circle
Lowona Moon of Covington
Isabel Cleveland of Social Circle
Areonnia Vinson of Social Circle
Amaya Moore of Covington
James Johnson of Covington
Arion Lajevardi of Covington
Electra Thomas of Covington
University of Mississippi (Honor Roll’s List)
Abby Stone of Covington
Georgia Southern University (President’s List)
Jasmine Crouch of Covington
Carmen Crowell of Covington
Stephen Despres of Covington
Lacey Garcia of Oxford
Mason Horn of Covington
Austin Mock of Covington
Joash Petitfrere of Covington
Nevaeh Stokes of Covington
Savannah Thomason of Social Circle
Georgia Southern University (Dean’s List)
Omari Andry of Covington
Chase Barney of Covington
Kaleena Blackwell of Covington
Denniel Brown of Covington
Bryant Byrd of Covington
Morgan Chambers of Social Circle
Katavia Cranston of Covington
Pierce Downs of Covington
Sarah Edge of Covington
Madeline Elliott of Oxford
Zaria Ford of Oxford
Bryce Freeman of Oxford
Terrell George of Covington
Justin Gordon-Thompson of Covington
Duane Hale of Covington
Christopher Johnson of Covington
Sophia Johnson of Covington
Dakota Langford of Newborn
Matthew Lozynsky of Covington
Timothy Mayo of Covington
Ivy McWaters of Covington
Sarah Moss of Covington
Teagan Phillips of Oxford
Tyler Phillips of Covington
Jamia Pollard of Covington
Olivia Rose of Covington
Taylor Story of Covington
Abraham Valencia of Covington
Laila Ward of Covington
Remington Warthen of Covington
Lee University (Dean’s List)
Luke Wilson of Oxford
University of Alabama (Dean’s List)
JennaMarie Brames of Covington
Nikia Johnson of Covington
Amani Roberson of Covington
Eyces Tubbs of Covington
Freed-Hardeman University (Dean’s List)
Makayla Yates of Covington
College of Charleston (President’s List)
Danyta Lamadieu of Covington
Champlain College (Dean’s List)
Randy Mosley of Covington
Georgia Institute of Technology (Faculty Honors/4.0)
John Higinbotham of Covington
Eathan Xu of Covington
Jacob Dudik of Covington
Claire McNulty of Oxford
Georgia Institute of Technology (Dean’s List)
Jack Atkinson of Covington
Justin Dewdney of Covington
Cameron Thomas of Covington
Jade Neal of Covington
Alexander Simons of Covington
Morgan Hathorn of Covington
Zoe Burns of Covington
Brett Patrick of Social Circle
Noah Geiger of Oxford