Social Circle City Schools (SCCS) announced via social media that Leslie Rivers was named Outstanding New Career Technical Instruction (CTI) Coordinator for 2024.

Rivers is Social Circle High School’s new CTI coordinator.

This award, presented by Georgia DOE and Georgia CTI, recognizes first-year CTI Coordinators who demonstrated “outstanding work” throughout the year.

“We appreciate all that Mrs. Rivers does for our students!” an SCCS social media post stated. “Congratulations, Mrs. Rivers!”