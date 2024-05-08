Lenaya Turnbull reflects on time at Alcovy High School

With the mission of working in the medical field, Alcovy’s Lenaya Turnbull ended the 2023-24 school year as the Tigers’ Salutatorian.

Turnbull was a full time student at Alcovy all four years. Now, she approaches graduation as Alcovy’s No. 2 student.

Per Turnbull, she anticipated being a top 10 student going into the year, but being a top two student was not something she was expecting.

“I felt relieved because I thought I had bombed my 10th grade year by not making all A’s,” Turnbull said. “I knew I would be in Top 10 probably but was relieved and happy to be Salutatorian

When discussing her favorite courses and subjects, Turnbull referenced her advanced placement (AP) science course at the top of her list.

“The subject I enjoy the most is AP Chemistry,” Turnbull said. “I also enjoy my Certified Nursing Aide class.”

Following graduation, Turnbull plans on attending Xavier University (Louisiana).

Xavier University is a Catholic HBCU located in New Orleans, Louisiana and is the only Catholic HBCU university.

There, Turnbull is expecting to study in psychology pre-med along with earning a minor in Spanish.

The choice to study in psychology pre-med comes from the basis of wanting to work in the medical field.

“I wish to become a physician assistant so that I may experience working in different areas of medicine,” Turnbull said. “Then, if I choose to specialize I will know which area fits me best.”

As for the minor in Spanish, it all came down to wanting to be able to connect with her family more.

“I chose to minor in Spanish because my mom is part Puerto Rican who speaks Spanish,” Turnbull said. “I would love to connect with that part of my heritage and speak fluent Spanish.”