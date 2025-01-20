Inaugural HERO Award Ceremony to be held on April 1

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced Tuesday the establishment of the HERO Awards, a new annual recognition program honoring the district’s classified employees who demonstrate exceptional commitment, performance and impact in supporting students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III emphasized the importance of celebrating the contributions of classified staff.

“Our classified employees are the backbone of our schools, providing the essential services that enable teaching and learning to flourish,” Bradley said. “Recognizing their dedication and hard work is not just a celebration of individuals but a testament to the values that drive our district forward.”

This initiative reflects the Board of Education’s priority to increase recognition and appreciation for all staff members across the district. The HERO Awards celebrate classified employees whose work embodies the values of service, dedication, professionalism, and community impact. The HERO Awards are modeled after the state and national “Recognizing Inspirational School Employees” (RISE) Awards programs.

Employees in various job categories, including clerical and administrative services, custodial and maintenance services, food and nutrition services, health and student services, paraprofessionals, security services, skilled trades, technical services and transportation services, are eligible for consideration. These roles include positions such as administrative assistants, custodians, school nutrition staff, nurses, paraprofessionals, school resource officers, technicians and bus drivers, among others.

To be eligible for the HERO Awards, employees must have worked at least three years in NCS and at least one year in their current school or division. They must exhibit enthusiasm and initiative in job performance, demonstrate leadership and commitment within the school and community, create a welcoming environment through dedication, professionalism and compassion and promote values such as teamwork, respect and integrity. Excellent attendance and punctuality, as well as respect for colleagues and the school system, are also essential criteria.

Each school and division within NCS has selected an outstanding classified employee to represent their team in the HERO Awards program. From these exceptional individuals, one district-wide winner will be chosen to receive the 2025 Newton County Schools HERO Award. The district winner will also represent NCS in the Georgia RISE Awards program, providing an opportunity for state-level recognition.

NCS is excited to recognize the 2024-2025 school and division HERO Award winners who are now in the running for the district-wide award. These exceptional employees exemplify the values of service and dedication that drive our mission to support student success. The winners are:

East Newton Elementary: Bobbi King, Custodian

Fairview Elementary: Cheryl Clark, Media Parapro

Flint Hill Elementary: Erica Harper, Kindergarten Parapro

Heard-Mixon Elementary: Kristi Bellamy, PE Parapro

Live Oak Elementary: Carla Trice, Parapro

Livingston Elementary: Kanisha Belcher, Registrar

Mansfield Elementary: Ellie Brown, Custodian

Middle Ridge Elementary: Andrea Cudzilo, Registrar

Newton County STEAM Academy: Kenneth Griggs, Custodian

Oak Hill Elementary: Susan Jackson, Custodian

Porterdale Elementary: Tresnesa Cosby, Media Parapro

Rocky Plains Elementary: Carla Browning, SPED Parapro

South Salem Elementary: Latonya Brooks, SID/PID Parapro

West Newton Elementary: Melinda Saadein, Nurse

Clements Middle: Charlotte Glover, Registrar

Cousins Middle: Brittani Jones, Student Technology Assistant

Indian Creek Middle: Joycelyn Richard, SPED Parapro

Liberty Middle: Carmen Echols, Parapro

Veterans Memorial Middle: Ben West, MOID Parapro

Alcovy High: Kymberli Durden, Clerk

Eastside High: Gwen Reed, Bookkeeper

Newton High: Christine Rincon, Student Technology Assistant

Newton College & Career Academy: Karen Henderson, Administrative Assistant

RISE Academy: Pier Barrow, Custodian

Superintendent’s Division: Karen Trainer, Lead Payroll & Benefits Specialist

Operations Division: Mitch Bradford, Program Eligibility Specialist

Learning & Leadership Division: Chandra Mitchell, Administrative Assistant/Records Clerk

Division of Strategy & Support: Terrica Juwara, Technology Support Specialist

The district-wide HERO Award winner will be announced at the first annual HERO Awards Program on April 1, 2025, during a special ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center. All HERO award winners will be recognized at the program.

School Board Chair Abigail Coggin expressed the Board’s excitement.

“Recognizing the contributions of our classified staff through the HERO Awards is a wonderful opportunity to show our gratitude,” Coggin said. “These individuals are vital to the success of our students, and we are thrilled to celebrate their dedication and impact.”