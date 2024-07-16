GPTC Awarded $172,550 Grant from PepsiCo Foundation, AACC

Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) announced it’s been awarded $172,550 for student scholarships through the PepsiCo Foundation and American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). The funds are allocated through the PepsiCo’s Foundation’s Uplift scholarship program which provides a holistic approach to filling gaps to issues such as transportation, professional development, housing and even mentorship services.

In order to qualify, GPTC students must be a first-generation college student, have completed high school or a high school equivalency, be considered low-income and/or classified by the college as an underrepresented or underserved student. The high-demand programs being targeted by Georgia Piedmont are associate degrees or technical certificates of credit with a manufacturing, computer or business focus that support the food and beverage industry in some capacity.

“PepsiCo has been a long-standing, vital partner with Georgia Piedmont Technical College in building the workforce in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties,” said GPTC President Tavarez Holston. “Being able to say our college is among a handful of two-year schools nationwide awarded this grant is testament to the confidence PepsiCo and its Foundation have in our training and educational capabilities. We are excited to expand our working relationship and bring in students who may not have had the opportunity to attend college and earn a sustainable wage otherwise.”

“While money for tuition is a barrier for people seeking higher education, it’s only one part of the problem. In a time of economic uncertainty, students are being forced to choose between finishing their degree or surviving in the moment,” said C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact PepsiCo said. “Access to transportation, childcare and nutritious food are only some of the additional barriers standing in the way of students achieving a better life for themselves and their families. We applaud Georgia Piedmont Technical College for all its efforts and are grateful for the part we can play through the S.M.I.L.E. and Uplift Scholarship programs. We believe organizations including our own must help to ensure support systems are in place on the road to completing their education and accessing the job market.”

Qualifying students pursuing one of the degree offerings will be awarded $2,100 while those seeking a technical certificate of credit will earn $2,400. The one-year grant has several reporting criteria to include graduation rate, transfers to four-year colleges or universities and job placement rates. Currently, the overall job placement rate for graduates of Georgia Piedmont Technical College is over 95 percent.





Qualifying Programs of Study





Associate degrees: accounting, automotive technology, business administration, business management, computer support specialist, electronics technology, electrical & computer engineering technology, building automation systems, commercial refrigeration, HR management, industrial systems technology, mechatronics technology, precision manufacturing & maintenance and marketing management.

Technical certificates of credit: computer accounting specialist, payroll accounting specialist, logistics management specialist, logistics management technician, marketing specialist, mechatronics technician and retail merchandise manager.