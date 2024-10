NEWTON COUNTY – A fire at Alcovy High School on Oct. 3 led to an evacuation.

According to Newton County Schools public relations director Sherri Partee, a “small fire” was discovered in one of the school’s restrooms. The fire was “quickly extinguished.”

No students were injured.

It is not clear as to what started the fire. Newton County Fire Service is conducting an investigation.

Students and staff have since returned to the building and school will dismiss on its normal schedule.