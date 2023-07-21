Eric Stokes hosts second straight book bag drive

COVINGTON, Ga. – Two days removed from co-hosting a football camp at Sharp Stadium, Eric Stokes Jr. gave back to his hometown in a different way. Stokes hosted his book bag drive for the second consecutive year at Eastside High School — Stokes’ alma mater — on Friday, July 14 from 6-8 p.m. - photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News

Though Stokes has gone on to play football at the University of Georgia and is currently a Green Bay Packer in the National Football League, giving back to the Newton County community is something Stokes is continuing to make a habit of during his playing career

With the book bag drive and the football camp last week, Stokes has the same goal in mind.

“It is going to be a lot of good energy, good food and good vibes,” Stokes said. “I just want everyone to come out and have a great time and to make sure they are all good [for the school year].”

One thing was different about this year’s book bag drive compared to a year ago. Ahead of the event, Stokes increased the amount of book bags and supplies in order to reach more families in the Newton County area.

- photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News

That is a result of a large turnout this time around, too.

“I want people to be able to come out and get their book bags and to make sure they are all good on their [school] supplies and that they do not have to worry about any of that,” Stokes said.

Stokes played football at Eastside High and graduated in 2017. He was a three-star prospect and ended up enrolling at the University of Georgia. Stokes then declared for the NFL Draft where he was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 29th overall pick in 2021.

- photo by Anthony Banks | The Covington News

The Covington native is now entering his third season in the league.

Nevertheless, Stokes has plans of doing more football camps, book bag drives and any other additional events he can for a long time.

“I hands down want to continue to do these,” Stokes said. “I want to do these as long as I am alive and even afterwards. It is about making sure that everyone is alright and taken care of.”