Elementary student found with gun

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Middle Ridge Elementary School student was found with a gun on Wednesday, the second day of school.

The Covington News received the following statement after reaching out to Sherri Partee, Newton County Schools’ director of public relations.

“A student at Middle Ridge Elementary School was found to be in possession of a firearm on school campus Wednesday . The weapon was confiscated without incident. Law enforcement was immediately notified, and they are currently investigating the matter.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.



