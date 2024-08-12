Eastside alumni Mason Sorrow honored as GACD Scholarship Recipient

The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) honored the 2024 GACD Scholarship recipient, Mason Sorrow of Oxford at the Hall of Fame Awards Banquet held during the Annual Meeting in Braselton on Aug. 4-6, 2024.

Sorrow graduated from Eastside High School and Newton College & Career Academy. He plans to finish his degree at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and attend graduate school. His career goals include working with state and federal agencies like the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) or United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), on the topics of hydrology and fire ecology.

To encourage study and careers in soil and water conservation related fields, GACD administers one $1,000 scholarship each year. The scholarship is given to students majoring in, or intending to major in, a soil and water conservation related area. Acceptable areas of study include, but are not limited to, agricultural education, agronomy, horticulture, plant pathology, and agricultural communications.