Carter named Oxford College interim dean starting Aug. 1.

OXFORD, Ga. — Kenneth E. Carter will serve as the interim dean of Oxford College following Dean Douglas Hicks’s departure to become president of Davidson College, Emory University Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda announced Thursday.

Carter, who is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of Psychology at Oxford, will begin his new role Aug. 1.

He was selected following listening sessions and conversations with members of the Oxford community, in which many expressed interest in an interim dean with a strong commitment to the Oxford community and robust leadership skills.

“From an Oxford College alumnus to longtime faculty member, Ken Carter has contributed to the distinct academic community that thrives at Emory’s original campus,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “He is committed to excellence in the liberal arts by providing life-changing opportunities for our students and he is the ideal leader to serve as interim dean.”

Bellamkonda also speaks of the continuity Carter will bring to Oxford’s unique campus experience.

“Ken is a respected faculty member with a broad academic leadership experience, as well as an Oxford alum,” he said. “In the wide-ranging consultative process I engaged in, his name consistently emerged as a strong leader and interim dean candidate.

"He has a deep interest in student flourishing, community-building among faculty and staff, and a general optimism about Oxford College and how it discovers its best self.”

Carter says that serving as interim dean of Oxford College is “an incredible honor.”

“I would like to thank Dean Doug Hicks for his leadership over the last six years. We will continue to build on the vision, growth and momentum he has provided,” he said.

“It is a privilege to work with so many dedicated and distinguished faculty, talented and supportive staff, and extraordinary students with diverse backgrounds and experiences,” Carter said. “I’m also grateful for the supportive alumni and friends who give back to Oxford and help make us who we are today. I look forward to collaborating with everyone in the Oxford community to keep Oxford strong, vibrant and moving forward.”

An Oxford College and Emory University alumnus, Carter joined Oxford in 1996 as an assistant professor after serving as a senior assistant research scientist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemic Intelligence Service.

Today he is chair of the Division of History and Social Sciences and teaches introductory courses in psychology as well as advanced courses in psychopathology and clinical psychopharmacology.

The winner of the 2017-2018 Oxford College Alumni Board Award for Outstanding Teaching, Carter makes student-focused learning his goal. In November 2022, he will publish a new textbook, “Psychopathology: Understanding Psychological Disorders” (Cambridge University Press), based on what real students want to learn about psychological disorders. It uses contemporary examples and language that students can relate to and was crafted with their success in mind.

His other writing includes 2019’s “Buzz!: Inside the Minds of Thrill-Seekers, Daredevils, and Adrenaline Junkies” (Cambridge University Press) and a number of articles appearing in publications ranging from the popular to the peer-reviewed.

Carter earned his AA and BA degrees from Oxford College and Emory University, respectively, followed by Master of Arts and doctorate from the University of Michigan. Additionally, he received an Master of Science degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.



