Board of Education discusses 2025 legislative priorities

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education discussed layered themes of focus for their 2025 legislative priorities at their board meeting on Tuesday. The overarching topics include funding and resources, teaching and learning, mental health and wellbeing, safety and security and the fortification of public education.

A presentation by District 1 representative Trey Bailey gave insight into each specific theme.

Regarding funding and resources, Bailey said that the board will support measures that provide adequate and equitable resources. This includes prioritization of funding that ensures resource distribution is consistent with school districts’ unique needs and modernizing the quality based education (QBE) funding formula.

The board is looking to modernize the QBE so that it accounts for safety and security funding, student poverty and updated funding for classified employees and mental health support personnel.

“Legislation that advances these interests will enable our district to better address the growing needs of our students which directly impacts their overall wellbeing and academic success,” Bailey said.

Among teaching and learning priorities, the board’s initiative is to advance the balanced accountability system which emphasizes student growth and progress along with advocating for legislation that advances digital equity. This will provide resources to schools that guarantee high speed internet access to students.

While presenting, Bailey said that ensuring the mental and emotional wellbeing of students is an increasingly important priority and has been a main focus during board meetings. The consensus of the board is that they are in support of legislation that expands access to mental healthcare services in schools, making it a priority to advocate for measures that expand access, such as training for teachings to support student needs.

“This comprehensive approach will better position us to meet the growing demand for mental health support services in our schools and facilitate a healthier learning environment for all students,” Bailey said.

Although the board’s core responsibility is to advance student achievement, Bailey said that their first obligation is to keep students safe and protect the learning environment.

To accomplish this, the board is advocating for legislation that strengthens penalties for misconduct and allocation of resources to schools that would help identify cyber threats so that students can learn without fear.

Through these various legislative efforts, the board shared its support for the fortification of public education which provides quality public education to all communities. The board plans to do so by prioritizing legislation that empowers local school districts to make decisions that best meet the needs of their communities, ensuring that educational choices are subject to the same rigorous standards and that public funds are used efficiently to serve students.

“These legislative priorities reflect the districts commitment to our organizational mission,” Bailey said. “By advocating for equitable funding, supporting mental health services, ensuring safety and by empowering local decision making we will continue to drive improvements in our district and provide the resources necessary for student and systems success.”

After further discussion, vice-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker, suggested changing the wording for the safety and security priority that mentions allocation of resources. Henderson-Baker said that school systems need a quantitative figure that makes funding realistic and fair to everyone in the state.

Despite the governor and legislators giving money to districts, Henderson-Baker feels it is often not enough.

“Honestly speaking, that doesn’t even pay for one officer when you put salary and benefits in it,” Henderson-Baker said. “So we still leave districts alone to fend for themselves.”

Bailey noted that the QBE, which is where safety funding should be found, was formed in 1985 — almost 40 years ago. Since this time, many things have changed to have a quality based education.

“I don’t believe the funding formula is accurate for today and it really needs to be looked at,” Bailey said.