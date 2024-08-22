Board of Education approves purchase of school items

NEWTON COUNTY – Approval of resources for schools was the main topic of discussion at the Board of Education regular meeting on Tuesday. Board members kept the meeting brief at just over 28 minutes.

The most expensive item was the approval of chromebooks and services needed for the school system.

The chromebooks with Vivacity Services came out to a cost of $1.857 million and the education services for the chromebooks cost $142,528. The funding source for both items came out of the FY25 capital funds.

The total cost of $1.999 million in chromebooks and services was approved by the board.

The board also approved physical education instructional resources at a total cost of $25,200, virtual instructional services at a total cost of $57,899 and educational support resources at a total cost of $180,000.

Vice-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker made the motion to accept the purchases, and District 1 representative Trey Bailey seconded the motion for a unanimous approval.

With the meeting concluding, Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III thanked the community for coming out to the Newton and Eastside High School football game season opener.

“These kinds of events are not just about our students being in competition with one another but they really are expressions of our community on display,” Bradley said.



