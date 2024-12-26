Board of Education adopts academic calendars

The Newton County Board of Education approved the official school calendars for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. The decision followed a comprehensive online survey in which all employees, parents, and community members were invited to provide input on three calendar options for each year. The preferred calendar set, which received 50 percent of the votes, was ultimately adopted.





Key Dates for the 2025-2026 School Year:





First Day of School: Monday, Aug. 4, 2025

Fall Break: Oct. 13-17, 2025

Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 24-28, 2025

Winter Holiday Break: Dec. 22, 2025-January 2, 2026

Mid-Winter Break for Students: Feb. 16-17, 2026

- Feb. 16, 2026, is a holiday for teachers

- February 17, 2026, is a professional learning workday

Spring Break: April 6-10, 2026

Last Day of School for Students: Friday, May 22, 2026





Key Dates for the 2026-2027 School Year:





First Day of School: Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

Fall Break: Oct. 12-16, 2026

Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 23-27, 2026

Winter Holiday Break: Dec. 21, 2026-Jan. 1, 2027

Mid-Winter Break for Students: Feb. 15-16, 2027

- Feb. 15, 2027, is a holiday for teachers

- Feb. 16, 2027, is a professional learning workday

Spring Break: April 5-9, 2027

Last Day of School for Students: Friday, May 21, 2027





Calendar Features





Both calendars include 190 teacher days and 180 student days and feature:

- A full week for Fall Break, Thanksgiving Break, and Spring Break

- A two-week Winter Holiday Break

- Two independent learning days for students to complete assignments at home while all employees participate in professional learning





Inclement Weather Make-Up Days





To minimize disruptions caused by unforeseen closures, make-up days may be scheduled during the mid-winter break if needed.

Now that the calendars have been adopted by the Board, school administrators can set report cards and progress report dates and will add them to the calendars. These will be shared with parents upon returning from the holiday break.

“We value the input of our employees, parents, and community members as we strive to create calendars that support student learning while providing families and staff with a balanced schedule,” said Newton County Schools’ superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III