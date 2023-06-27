Benjamin Roundtree Named Interim Superintendent

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Shakila Henderson-Baker, Chair of the Newton County Board of Education, announced the appointment of Benjamin Roundtree as the interim superintendent of Newton County Schools. This decision comes following the retirement of superintendent Samantha Fuhrey, who served the district in this capacity for 10 years.A graduate of the University of Georgia, Roundtree holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. He furthered his education by earning a Master of Education degree from Fort Valley State University and an Educational Specialist’s degree from Georgia College & State University. Additionally, Roundtree possesses an endorsement in gifted education and certification in Education Administration and Supervision.Throughout his career, Roundtree has demonstrated his passion for education and a deep commitment to serving students and the community. He has held various positions within the field, including English teacher, school-level administrator, Title I School Improvement Specialist, Federal Programs Director, Director of Assessment and Accountability, Director of Elementary Schools, and most recently, Chief Academic Officer for Newton County Schools.Notably, Roundtree's research interests encompass the social foundations of education, socio-cultural factors in education, Title I, Part A policy and efficacy, as well as the identification of underserved populations in gifted education, their resilience, and the continuity of their success. This diverse range of expertise and knowledge positions Roundtree to lead Newton County Schools with a comprehensive and student-centered approach.Speaking on behalf of the Board, Henderson-Baker expressed her confidence in Roundtree's ability to guide the district during this transitional period.

"We are delighted to appoint Benjamin Roundtree as our interim superintendent," Henderson-Baker said. "His exceptional qualifications, including previously serving as an interim superintendent in another school district, plus his extensive experience and commitment to educational excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our district forward. We have full faith in his ability to maintain the high standards set by superintendent Fuhrey and continue driving our students towards success."

Roundtree expressed his gratitude for the appointment.



“As we look ahead to welcome our next leader, I humbly accept this interim appointment from the Newton County Board of Education,” Roundtree said. “I remain committed to working with all of our stakeholders and the larger community as we continue to strive for excellence in academic achievement and assurance in operational effectiveness.”