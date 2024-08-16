Area residents graduate from Georgia State University

ATLANTA — More than 3,500 students earned degrees at the associate's, bachelor's, and graduate levels from Georgia State University during its 109th commencement exercises at the end of the spring 2024 semester this May.

Clara Prieto, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate's degree with studies in communication and business administration

Johnna Campbell, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Therese McKain, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree

Nigel Russell, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management

Braden Shannon, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management

Amaya Collins, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Danillia Gray, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Jennifer Guardado, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Autumn Whiten, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Sarah Cato, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Kinesiology And Health

Mariana Arredondo, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Samantha Batson, of Oxford (30054), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Alejandra Duran, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Jada Fahie, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Christyle Holmes, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Tania Greene, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Information Administration

Terrence Gross, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Engineering

Emma Smith, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education

Luis Blancas, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice

Naomi Higdon, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice

Nathan Bailey, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science

David Cole, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science

Thomas Powell, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science

Anastasiya Dokuchayeva, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Landon Loew, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Mallory Luhrs, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Kaley Mobley, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Janielle Stewart, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Silas Thornton, of Social Circle (30025), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Rysan Richardson, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Biology

Tikeiria Collins, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree

Bruce Fernandes, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree

Emily Hanson, of Mansfield (30055), Earning an Associate of Science degree

Ashley Collins, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Journalism

Allison Carr, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Foreign Language With Business

Brianna Carter, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film

Kaydance Dill, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in American Sign Language

Zachary Breathwaite, of Covington (30014), Earning a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration

Megan Franklin, of Mansfield (30055), Earning a Master of Science degree in Biology

Shawna Walker, of COVINGTON (30014), Earning a Master of Fine Arts degree in Digital Filmmaking, with a concentration in Filmmaking

Erica Addae, of Covington (30016), Earning a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Analysis

Mirage Sanders, of Covington (30016), Earning a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree

Crystal Johnson, of Covington (30015), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree

Jilny Soto, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree

Kristopher Nelson, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in the university's R.N. Completion program

Kayla Benjamin, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Emily Hardwar, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Grace Howard, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Middle Level Education, with a concentration in Mathematics Education

Julian Crockett, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Middle Level Education, with a concentration in Language Arts Education

Jaeda Ingram, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Special Education

Victoria Slade, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health

Gabriel Foster, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Saniah Howard, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Alleah Loucas, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Ariana Molina-pabon, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

Bryson WIlson, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science

Elisabeth Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies, and a minor in Psychology

Emily Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice, and a minor in Psychology

Steven Ton, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a minor in Digital Criminology

Amhed Cabrera, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Isaac Harris, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science

Aileen Zheng, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science in the Pre-Medical/Pre-Health Track

Devon Williams, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science

Jessica Izaguirre, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Environmental Science, and a minor in Biological Science

Marcheryl Evans, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree

Kayla Edwards, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management & Insurance

Ava Chapman, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Jade Johnson, of Porterdale (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing

Carlos Garcia, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting

Jada Waymon, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications

Alesha Lawrence Marsh, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology

Julicka Fisher, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science

Jarvis Glass, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program

Ryan Richardson, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program

Shekinah Marlin, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing