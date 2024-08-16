Area residents graduate from Georgia State University

ATLANTA — More than 3,500 students earned degrees at the associate's, bachelor's, and graduate levels from Georgia State University during its 109th commencement exercises at the end of the spring 2024 semester this May.
Clara Prieto, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate's degree with studies in communication and business administration
Johnna Campbell, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
Therese McKain, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
Nigel Russell, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management
Braden Shannon, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management
Amaya Collins, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
Danillia Gray, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
Jennifer Guardado, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
Autumn Whiten, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
Sarah Cato, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Kinesiology And Health
Mariana Arredondo, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Samantha Batson, of Oxford (30054), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Alejandra Duran, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Jada Fahie, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Christyle Holmes, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Tania Greene, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Information Administration
Terrence Gross, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Engineering
Emma Smith, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education
Luis Blancas, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice
Naomi Higdon, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Criminal Justice
Nathan Bailey, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science
David Cole, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science
Thomas Powell, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Computer Science
Anastasiya Dokuchayeva, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Landon Loew, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Mallory Luhrs, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Kaley Mobley, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Janielle Stewart, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Silas Thornton, of Social Circle (30025), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Rysan Richardson, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree with studies in Biology
Tikeiria Collins, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree
Bruce Fernandes, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Science degree
Emily Hanson, of Mansfield (30055), Earning an Associate of Science degree
Ashley Collins, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Journalism
Allison Carr, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Foreign Language With Business
Brianna Carter, of Covington (30014), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
Kaydance Dill, of Covington (30016), Earning an Associate of Arts degree with studies in American Sign Language
Zachary Breathwaite, of Covington (30014), Earning a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration
Megan Franklin, of Mansfield (30055), Earning a Master of Science degree in Biology
Shawna Walker, of COVINGTON (30014), Earning a Master of Fine Arts degree in Digital Filmmaking, with a concentration in Filmmaking
Erica Addae, of Covington (30016), Earning a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Analysis
Mirage Sanders, of Covington (30016), Earning a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree
Crystal Johnson, of Covington (30015), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree
Jilny Soto, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Social Work degree
Kristopher Nelson, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in the university's R.N. Completion program
Kayla Benjamin, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
Emily Hardwar, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
Grace Howard, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Middle Level Education, with a concentration in Mathematics Education
Julian Crockett, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Middle Level Education, with a concentration in Language Arts Education
Jaeda Ingram, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Special Education
Victoria Slade, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health
Gabriel Foster, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
Saniah Howard, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
Alleah Loucas, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
Ariana Molina-pabon, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology
Bryson WIlson, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science
Elisabeth Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Legal Studies, and a minor in Psychology
Emily Easley, of Social Circle (30025), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice, and a minor in Psychology
Steven Ton, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a minor in Digital Criminology
Amhed Cabrera, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science
Isaac Harris, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science
Aileen Zheng, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science in the Pre-Medical/Pre-Health Track
Devon Williams, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science
Jessica Izaguirre, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Environmental Science, and a minor in Biological Science
Marcheryl Evans, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree
Kayla Edwards, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management & Insurance
Ava Chapman, of Covington (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
Jade Johnson, of Porterdale (30014), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
Carlos Garcia, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
Jada Waymon, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications
Alesha Lawrence Marsh, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology
Julicka Fisher, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
Jarvis Glass, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program
Ryan Richardson, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program
Shekinah Marlin, of Covington (30016), Earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing