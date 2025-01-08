Anderson Bailey, Eddie Johnson sworn in for new terms at Board of Education

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County Board of Education members Anderson Bailey and Eddie Johnson were sworn into office by Probate Judge Melanie Bell on the morning of Monday, Jan. 6. Bailey and Johnson were reelected to the board last November after running unopposed.

“These two gentlemen are what can deservedly be called servant leaders, selfless in their ways, caring in their protection of the wellbeing of others and invested in the futures of our young people,” said Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of Newton County School System.

Bailey, representing District 4, will now serve his second term on the board. He first entered the scene as an appointee in late 2019, when the sitting board members needed someone to fulfill the remainder of the late Almond Turner’s term. In the 2020 general election, voters chose Bailey to continue representing District 4, beginning his first full term.

“My theory is, if you're wearing the [Newton County Schools] emblem, we're here to support you,” Bailey said. “It doesn't matter if you're a custodian, bus driver, schoolteacher, principal, superintendent, everybody fits up under the same umbrella.”

Johnson is a longstanding District 2 representative. This ceremony marks the beginning of his fifth term. He began his career with the board in 2008, but first, he helped out the Newton County School System as a bus driver.

“I never thought I would end up on the school board, but I knew I wanted to make a contribution to the community,” Johnson said. “I started off in the school bus and I saw so many things that were going through and I thought I could make a contribution.”

A lifetime servant, Johnson is also a proud Army veteran. As the longest-standing member of the Board of Education, he said that he continues to strive to do his best in every venture and assist in students’ growth.

“We know that strong school systems begin with strong boards of education,” Bradley said. “I’m just grateful to be a part of a governance team that is made up of people who have such a heart for kids and a heart for community.”



