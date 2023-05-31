Dycus named to Georgia CASA Board of Directors

Congratulations to Lindsay Dycus, our local CASA Executive Director in being one of four elected to the Georgia CASA Board of Directors.

Each Spring, CASA directors from across the state elect peers to represent them to the Georgia CASA Board of Directors as Council of Programs (COPs) representatives. A total of four representatives are elected by their peers to serve a three-year term on the Georgia CASA Board of Directors. Lindsay Dycus of Alcovy CASA, Susanna Patterson of Central Georgia CASA, Ericka McClam of Gwinnett County CASA and Chelsea DeWaters of Murray/Whitfield CASA are this year’s elected additions.

Alcovy CASA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children in foster care in Newton and Walton Counties. By advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect, our CASA volunteers amplify each child’s voice and help change a child’s story. Children who have experienced abuse or neglect receive more services, are more likely to perform better in school, have less moves within the foster care system, and more with a CASA volunteer by their side.



Each year, hundreds of children in Newton and Walton counties who have experienced abuse or neglect are placed in foster care. Currently Newton County has 85 children in foster care and Walton County has 130. Half of these children are still in need of a CASA. These children need you!



Children in foster care live in our communities and neighborhoods. She may be the quiet girl in your child’s class, who has had to move homes and change schools three times in the last year. He may be the lonely child at the park who never joins the game. These children should be treated with dignity and respect, not merely survive. They deserve the chance to live in a safe and permanent home when reunification with their parents isn’t likely.



Alcovy CASA helps ensure that a qualified, compassionate adult, a CASA volunteer, will bring a sense of urgency to these children’s needs by amplifying their voices and improving their experiences in foster care. CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and are everyday citizens who commit to visiting the same child in foster care each month and checking in with the adults in the child’s life to make sure they are receiving all the support they need and deserve during this challenging time of their life.



Alcovy CASA is always looking for community members to stand in the gap for our future generations. A small amount of time each month is all it takes to make a difference in the life of a child!



We need your help. Find out more at alcovycasa.org.

