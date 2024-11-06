Donald Trump elected as U.S. President; Newton County votes in majority for Kamala Harris

Donald Trump will once again become President of the United States after defeating Democratic challenger and current vice president Kamala Harris.

Newton County was widely in support for Harris, garnering 57.3 percent of the vote, while Trump received 42.16 percent. This marks the fifth consecutive election that Newton County has been in support of the Democratic candidate, dating back to 2008.

But while Newton County rode the blue wave, Georgia turned red, with the swing state favoring Trump with just over 2.6 million votes at 50.75 percent.

This turned out to be key for the Trump campaign, as the now president-elect lost in Georgia to the current U.S. President Joe Biden in 2020. With the win in Georgia, Trump secured 16 electoral votes that were crucial to hit the golden mark of 270 electoral votes.

Trump now makes history as just the second President to serve two non-consecutive terms. The first was Grover Cleveland. Much like Trump, Cleveland won his initial bid to become U.S. President in 1884, but lost in 1888 to Republican challenger to 23rd U.S. President Benjamin Harrison. Cleveland later regained the Presidency in 1892, winning both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.Trump will take office for his second term in January 2025.