Details released in last weekend’s crash in Porterdale

PORTERDALE, Ga. – Details in the Aug. 23 single-vehicle accident that left three people injured – temporarily shutting down Lower River Road and cutting power for many residents – have emerged.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) released the completed accident report on Aug. 27. In it, occupant and witness statements led authorities to believe that the crash was caused by hydroplaning on the wet pavement.

A narrative in the NCSO report explains that the car involved in the accident – a black Mitsubishi Lancer – passed another vehicle while traveling east on the bypass. It was reportedly raining at the time, and the car hydroplaned.

“[The Lancer] was east in the west bound lane passing another vehicle when he hydroplaned on the wet roadway,” the narrative states. “[The Lancer] then crossed back into the east bound lane and left the roadway striking a culvert.”

The narrative says that the car then flew nearly 50 feet.

“[The Lancer] then went airborne for approximately 48 feet across Lower River Rd striking an embankment,” the narrative says. “[The Lancer] then went airborne again striking a power pole which was approximately 23.3 feet east of Lower River Rd.”

The Lancer then flipped, coming to rest upside down.

Three people were inside the vehicle during the crash, including one teenager. All three were injured and transported to Grady. No update on their conditions is readily available.

The car that was being passed was unaffected by the crash. There is no indication in the police report that the incident occurred in a no-passing zone.

The crash led to a temporary shutdown of Lower River Road as emergency services responded.

Additionally, the damage to the power pole resulted in a loss of power for several hours to many in the vicinity.