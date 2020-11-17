Woman waives hearing on charge she murdered fleeing Covington resident

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Conyers woman waived an arraignment on a murder charge Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Newton County Superior Court and will await trial for the May 13 fatal shooting of the girlfriend of the father of her child at a Covington apartment complex.

Dalanna Bailey, 22, allegedly fatally wounded La’Peachah Nash, 27, in the head and shot Deshawn Grayson, 20, in the shoulder at Fieldcrest Walk apartments May 13.

According to a Covington Police Department report, Bailey arrived at the apartment complex with her 11-month-old child and proceeded to get into an argument with Deshawn Grayson, 20, the father of the child.

As they argued, Nash reportedly attempted to drive from the scene in her vehicle and Bailey allegedly shot at Nash, striking her in the head. Nash wrecked her vehicle in the parking lot, police say.

Bailey also allegedly shot Grayson and fled from the scene before being arrested later in Lithonia at a Knight's Inn motel with her child, who was found unharmed.

The suspect is scheduled for a motion/status hearing in late January, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s office.