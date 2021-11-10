Woman flees from pair shooting at her during Covington carjack attempt

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two men shot at a Covington woman as she drove her SUV away from their attempt to carjack her Tuesday night in an east Newton neighborhood, she told deputies.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office was investigating after the 44-year-old victim said she was attacked as she drove into the River Walk Farm subdivision Tuesday at about 6:47 p.m.

She told deputies she was driving her 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV in the area of Waterbrush Way and Snapdragon Lane when she noticed a burnt orange sedan following her.

"Moments later she saw a male with a gun that started shooting at her," the report stated.

The suspect's vehicle had two Black males inside. The passenger had a “thin build” with “a lot of hair” while no additional description was given for the driver, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The suspects fled once she turned her vehicle into the neighborhood, Jett said. The victim did not know her attackers, the report stated.

A neighbor told The Covington News the suspects "blocked her in," started shooting and "told her to give them her car." However, the incident report did not confirm those details.

It stated three projectiles were located on the ground and two bullet holes were located in the vehicle. Damage was found to the back hatch, seats and lower part of the vehicle near the tail pipe, the report stated.

In an unrelated incident, a Covington man told deputies his juvenile stepson used the pointed end of a yard light to stab him in the forearm Tuesday at about 5 p.m.

The deputy reported answering a call at a residence on Ridge Pointe Drive in reference to a "juvenile problem."

He said he met with the 60-year-old complainant who said at around 4:55 p.m. "his juvenile stepson was being belligerent and combative."

"When he was attempting to restrain the juvenile by grasping his shirt, the juvenile picked up a yard light and stabbed him in the left forearm with the pointed end of the light stem," the report stated.

Though the report said the victim received "severe lacerations," the wound was listed as "superficial."

"Juvenile Services were contacted and a juvenile complaint was completed," it stated.

An earlier version of this story listed the incorrect direction in the county in which the attempted carjacking occurred.