U.S. Marshals nab Covington child molester in Tennessee after two-day search

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man wanted on charges of multiple crimes against children and considered “armed and dangerous” was apprehended in Tennessee over the weekend.

Ronnie Floyd Maxwell was taken into custody Saturday after a two-day manhunt, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced.

U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the sheriff’s office, took Maxwell into custody in Smyrna, Tennessee, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

Maxwell was being held in a jail in Smyrna, which is a suburb of Nashville, Monday pending extradition back to Newton County, Jett said.

She said charges pending against Maxwell include Sodomy/Aggravated Sodomy; Rape; Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude; Failure To Register as Sex Offender; Child Molestation/Aggravated Child Molestation; Enticing Child For Indecent Purposes; Probation Violation; and a variety of traffic offenses.

However, she did not give other details and said an investigation was continuing.

“We thank all those who took the time to share and like our social media post, those who helped spread the word throughout the community, and those who provided us with any and all information regarding his whereabouts,” stated a posting on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

“Every share, like, and call helped lead to his arrest. We appreciate and thank each and every one of you!”

Maxwell, 42, was convicted of child molestation in Newton County in 2003 and sentenced to 15 years in state prison for an incident in October 2002. He also served five years on unrelated charges in the 1990s, according to state records.

He was released in 2018 and his last known address was on Atla Street in Covington, according to GBI Sex Offender Registry records.

The sheriff’s office on Thursday announced deputies were searching for Maxwell and a $500 reward had been offered for information on him. The Newton County Sheriff's Office had advised residents not to approach the suspect whom they believed was in Newton County.

Jett told WSB-TV Saturday the sheriff’s office was receiving a number of tips about his whereabouts. She said they were concerned Maxwell may try to commit further crimes with children.