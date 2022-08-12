Three arrested for vehicle break-ins, shooting in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — Three men were arrested Sunday, Aug. 7, on charges they stole a handgun and other items from four vehicles and later shot at one of the victims as they walked by his residence where the thefts occurred.

Amarion Simmons, 18, and Deontae Butts, 28, both of Milledgeville, and Juan Ashton Hernandez, 17, of Covington, were arrested and charged in connection with the early morning incident in south Newton, a sheriff's spokesperson said.

A deputy reported being called Sunday at 5:07 a.m. to investigate a vehicle being entered on Homeplace Drive off Georgia Hwy. 162.

"While in route to the call, I was advised by dispatch that the suspects that had gone through the complainant's vehicle had

also shot at the complainant," the deputy reported.

The victim told the deputy three people went through two trucks and an SUV in the residence's driveway and stole his handgun from his truck.

"The complainant stated that he later noticed the same subjects walking by his residence and the subjects ended up shooting at his residence while running away on foot," the report stated.

The victim reportedly showed the deputy video he said showed the subjects entering the vehicles at the residence.

Deputies found bullet holes in the front of the residence and bullet casings on the ground across the street from the residence, the report stated.

Other deputies arrived later and were able to locate and arrest the suspects, the report stated.

A Glock Model 27 handgun and a Blackweb radio/TV/VCR taken from the vehicles were recovered.

Deputies seized four iPhones as evidence and ordered the towing of a 2005 Honda Accord driven by the suspects and registered to a Milledgeville addres.

Butts, Simmons and Hernandez each were charged with Aggravated Assault, Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felony, Theft by Taking, Possession of Pistol or Revolver by Person Under 18 Years of Age, Unauthorized Discharge of Firearms Within 50 Yards of Public Highway, Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Minor, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

Butts also was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Minor. Simmons additionally was charged with Marijuana Possession Less than an Ounce and Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Minor.