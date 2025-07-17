Teenager arrested in connection with stepfather’s murder after two-month manhunt

DEKALB COUNTY — On Thursday morning, 16-year-old Jayden Daniel was arrested in DeKalb County in connection with the May 13 murder of his stepfather, David Gay. The arrest concludes a two-month manhunt for the teenager.

Daniel was taken into custody by The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a news release from the NCSO. Daniel was taken to the Newton County Detention Center.

The NCSO has not released any further information regarding Daniel’s arrest at this time. A booking report for Daniel is not yet available.

Daniel is facing numerous charges. These include murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on May 13, the NCSO responded to a call that a person had been shot around Avery Drive in Covington. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Gay deceased inside his residence. He was 41.

According to a May news release from the NCSO, Daniel was believed to have shot and killed his stepfather before fleeing the scene in Gay’s vehicle, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade. The car was later discovered at Denny Dobbs Park, but Daniel was not found in the vicinity.

On June 27, the NCSO announced that they “may be” offering an award of up to $8,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of Daniel. It is not clear at this time if this reward will be distributed to anybody.

It is also unclear if Daniel was being aided or sheltered during the two-month manhunt. NCSO Communications Manager Caitlin Jett told The News that any further arrests would be handled by law enforcement in DeKalb County.



