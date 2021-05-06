Suspect charged in shooting of Covington woman, 70

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man has been charged in the shooting of a 70-year-old woman Monday, May 3, southwest of Porterdale.

Isaiah McKester Gilbert, 20, of Covington, turned himself in and was arrested Wednesday night, said spokeswoman Caitlin Jett.

The victim in the Monday incident, Irene Clay-Daniels of Covington, was recovering from gunshot wounds at an area hospital, a Newton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Gilbert was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and one count each of Criminal Damage to Property and Possession of a Firearm during a crime in connection with the incident.

He was being held without bond in the Newton County Detention Center.

Deputies were called to a report of a penetrating trauma incident Monday at a residence on Heaton Place Trail in Covington.

They found the victim who had sustained "major injuries" from a discharged gun and gave her medical assistance before EMS transported her to a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as Gilbert, left the scene of the incident in a blue Dodge Charger, she said.

Jett said the sheriff’s office’s original posting about the suspect on social media reached more than 27,000 people.

“We thank all those who helped with this case, including those who shared the original post about the incident and those who contacted us with information. We couldn't have done it without the help from our community,” Jett wrote.

Those with additional information about the case were asked to contact Investigator Andrinne Roop at aroop@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1465.