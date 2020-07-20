Shooting at Magnolia Heights Apartments under investigation

COVINGTON, Ga. — Local police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning at Magnolia Heights Apartments in Covington.

Two men were involved, according to Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom. He said one man shot the other around 4 a.m.

Malcom said the shooting was sparked by an argument between the suspect and victim. The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach as he tried to walk away from the argument.



The victim was later taken to Atlanta Medical after authorities were dispatched to the scene. Malcom said he was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Malcom said the victim and his sister identified the suspect as a man known as "Slim." No other information about the suspect was made available at this time.

Anyone with more information about the incident or the suspect known as "Slim" should contact Detective Mark Joyner of the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information is made available.