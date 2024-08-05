Shooting leaves one dead; suspect charged with murder

UPDATE #1

More updates have been providing regarding Monday's shooting.

The victim, 27-year-old Treyviyon Mason, of Covington, succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect, Elan Shabazz, 32 of Conyers, fled the scene but was later located and taken into custody while the victim was transported to the hospital.

Shabazz has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, drive-by shooting and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

It is an ongoing investigation by the NCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is an “isolated incident”, according to the NCSO.

This is an ongoing story.

News editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.





NEWTON COUNTY — A shooting occurred Monday afternoon at the Almon Road and Crowell Road exit that left one person hospitalized.

According to a press release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the agency received a call at 12:46 p.m. on Monday regarding a shooting that occurred near the vape shop located at the exit.

It is not clear what injuries the victim suffered.

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

