Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspected arsonist

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NSCO) is seeking the community’s help in identifying and gaining information regarding an arson suspect.

According to the NCSO, on Friday, March 7 at around 2:30 p.m., the pictured individual is believed to have deliberately started a fire at the Silos Clubhouse.

The NCSO is requesting that residents of the Ellington Community check their cameras during the Friday afternoon time frame. Videos can be emailed to alberto@newtonsheriffga.org.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, including recognizing the suspected arsonist, call Investigator Alberto at 678-625-1429.

There is no information currently available about the fire itself or any damage it may have caused. The Covington News has reached out to the NCSO and Newton County Fire Services for more information regarding the incident.