Second man convicted in 2022 murder

NEWTON COUNTY — A second man has been convicted of killing 29-year-old Charles Edward Stanley III in March 2022.

According to the Newton County District Attorney’s (DA’s) Office, Tyrez Riquan Bell was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony. The decision came down from a Newton County jury on Friday afternoon.

Bell’s co-defendant, Shane Robinson, was found guilty on three similar charges, including felony murder, on March 31.

On March 5, 2022, sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight, Bell and Robinson reportedly shot “AR-style firearms” at a vehicle that Stanley was driving along Harvey Wood Drive.

According to the DA’s office, Bell fired seven shots and Robinson fired 13, killing Stanley.

Bell and Robinson await sentencing – set for next month – in custody.

According to a March 2022 report by The Covington News, an arrest warrant stated that Robinson “grabbed his AR-15 (rifle) and drove” from his home to Harvey Wood Drive to “scare” Stanley.

“When Charles was backing up, Shane admitted to firing several rounds at the vehicle,” the 2022 warrant stated. “Furthermore, Shane also initially stated that he fired rounds at the vehicle as it was driving away.”

Information about Bell’s actions was not immediately available.

“Senseless gun violence took the life of Mr. Stanley and now 2 men, who were in their 20s, face a sentence of at least 30 years in prison,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley in a news release. “Thankfully, no one else was injured when the defendants opened fire with high powered firearms in a neighborhood, shooting at a case 20 times as it drove away. I greatly appreciate the years of hard work of the prosecution team in brining [sic] both of the men responsible for Stanley’s death to justice.”