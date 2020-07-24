Police arrest suspect of Magnolia Heights Apartments shooting

COVINGTON, Ga. — Local police arrested a man Thursday, July 23, in connection to a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, July 18, at Magnolia Heights Apartments in Covington.

Two men were involved, according to Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom. He said one man, believed to be Katavian “Slim” Harper, 18, of Covington, shot another man around 4 a.m.

Malcom said the shooting was sparked by an argument between the suspect and victim.

The victim was reportedly shot in the stomach as he tried to walk away from the argument. He was later taken to Atlanta Medical after authorities were dispatched to the scene. Malcom said he was in stable condition.

Investigators were able to locate Harper on Thursday, July 23, after securing an arrest warrant. While executing a search warrant, Malcom said the gun believed to be used in the shooting was found.

Harper was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and transported to the Newton County Jail.

“We are pleased that our victim in this case is getting better and the suspect is in custody," Malcom said. "We executed a search warrant immediately after the arrest warrant, and located the possible weapon used in this incident, along with evidence from a 2019 entering auto case.”

