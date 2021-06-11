Newton teens arrested after knife attack, phone threat on family members

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two separate incidents related to cell phones reportedly helped contribute to two Newton County teens’ arrests recently.

One teen was upset about a phone being taken away before he allegedly slashed an older sibling with a knife early Tuesday, June 8, a report stated.

The other reportedly told a mother by text message Monday night she planned to travel to the woman’s house to fight her daughter before the suspect showed up to do so.

In the first incident, a Newton County sheriff’s deputy reported responding to a family fight on Prince Edwards Way early Tuesday, June 8.

The deputy met a woman who said her 14-year-old son had tried to stab his 18-year-old brother at around 1:45 a.m.

“I spoke with the older brother who stated that once he picked up his little brother from his girlfriend’s house on Milton Way, they had got into a verbal argument,” the deputy stated in a report.

“The older brother stated he was mad because his little brother was out past midnight without telling anyone where he was going. Also stating his little brother was mad because he had his phone taken away.

“Older brother also stated that they went to their grandmother's house and fought each other in the front yard. Stating that once back home his little brother was told to go inside and to his room.

“The older brother stated he heard doors slamming and when he went inside to investigate he walked upstairs and saw his little brother exiting their mom's bed room with a knife.

“The older brother stated the little brother came at him with the knife and that is when he tried to get the knife away.”

The deputy reported the 18-year-old had visible cuts on his body from the knife and “a mark on his neck from a bite.” The older brother said he placed the 14-year-old in a “sleeper-type hold and he finally dropped the knife,” according to the report.

The deputy arrested the 14-year-old, who was was charged with Aggravated Assault and transported to the Rockdale Youth Detention Center.

In the other incident, a 17-year-old girl was arrested and booked into the Newton County Jail Monday night, June 7, after sending texts to a woman threatening harm to her daughter and then showing up at her Frankie Lane home.

The mother told a deputy that a boy and girl with whom their 16-year-old daughter was acquainted “came to their house to fight their daughter” at about 8:25 p.m.

“The complainant stated the female had sent several threatening messages to the mom's phone telling her what she is going to do to her daughter before actually showing up at the house,” the deputy reported.

Hayly Marie Spence of Cambridge Way in Covington was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats and Acts.

The deputy seized a pink Apple iPhone with a cracked screen and clear case as evidence.

The boy who reportedly accompanied her was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and also arrested. His name was not disclosed because he was a juvenile, the report started.