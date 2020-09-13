By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton sheriff's office asks public's help to catch air conditioner thieves
Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a group suspected of stealing an outdoor air conditioning unit from a Newton County residence Aug. 30. - photo by Special to The Covington News

Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a group suspected of stealing an outdoor air conditioning unit from a residence.

On Aug. 30, around 9:37 p.m., unknown suspects in the above series of photos stole the outdoor air conditioning unit at a residence on Tanglewood Drive in Newton County, the sheriff's office reported. 

The victim described their vehicle as a small white van with a dark-colored door on the passenger's side. 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has information regarding this case, please contact Investigator French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or phone 678-625-1429. Those contacting the sheriff's office may remain anonymous, the sheriff's office said.