Newton sheriff's office asks public's help to catch air conditioner thieves

Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a group suspected of stealing an outdoor air conditioning unit from a residence.

On Aug. 30, around 9:37 p.m., unknown suspects in the above series of photos stole the outdoor air conditioning unit at a residence on Tanglewood Drive in Newton County, the sheriff's office reported.

The victim described their vehicle as a small white van with a dark-colored door on the passenger's side.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has information regarding this case, please contact Investigator French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or phone 678-625-1429. Those contacting the sheriff's office may remain anonymous, the sheriff's office said.