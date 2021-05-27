Newton residents are victim, suspect in separate Rockdale murders

CONYERS, Ga. — Covington residents reportedly were the victim and the main suspect in separate shooting deaths in Rockdale County this week.

Javon Price of Covington was arrested Tuesday, May 25, on a murder charge related to the shooting deaths of two 22-year-olds found in a vehicle in Rockdale County last week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person shot Thursday, May 20, in the 1400 block of Bruce Road and found the bodies of Miykel Blackburn and Trevia Ways, both of Snellville, in a gray Nissan Infiniti.

Both had been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office reported.

The case is still an active investigation and the sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on the case to call 770-278-8059.

In a separate case, the Rockdale sheriff’s office also is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects in the Monday, May 24, shooting death of Kelvin D. Battle, 34, of Covington, while he was riding a bicycle.

Battle was found on a bike shot multiple times on Salem Road at Golfview Drive at about 4:47 a.m., according to Deputy J. Canty of the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Battle was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 770-278-8150.