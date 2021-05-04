Newton man charged in connection with Gilmer County murder

A Mansfield resident is in the Newton County jail on charges he had vehicles which may be related to the murder of a taxi driver in Gilmer County April 20.

Calvin Harvard, 28, was being held today without bond after his Thursday, April 29, arrest on charges of Tampering with Evidence and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property related to the murder of Bethlehem resident Rossana Delgado, 37, in Cherry Log.

Investigators said Harvard had Delgado’s red Ford Focus, which had been reported stolen, and a white Ford F150 and white Buick Regal belonging to one of the five suspects in her murder, according to a GBI spokesperson.

All three vehicles were being processed for evidence in the investigation, the GBI reported.

Additional charges were expected against Harvard, and additional arrests are anticipated, a GBI news release stated.

Harvard, whose last employer was listed as a metals company, had a series of previous arrests dating to 2018, according to jail records.

The GBI discovered the victim after the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log and contacted the state agency.

Delgado, a mother of two who worked part-time for a taxi company, was reported as a missing person in Barrow County on April 16, and was last seen at a DeKalb County mall the same day.

She told her husband that she was dropping off a passenger and would be home soon. When Delgado did not return home that night, she was reported missing, according to People.com.

According to 11Alive.com, Delgado's husband traced his wife's last moves through her phone. A bloody face mask was found at one of the locations where she had been.

Five suspects were still at large in the case, and the GBI was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman in a photo taken from a video, the release stated.

The suspects wanted in connection with the murder are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

GBI investigators believe the four suspects plus a fifth suspect, that has yet to be identified, may no longer be in Georgia, the release stated.

Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda, and is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about the suspects, the release stated.