Newton deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery attempt at convenience store

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County sheriff's deputies are searching for a female suspect who attempted to rob a Brown Bridge Road store at gunpoint before fleeing on foot today, Feb. 28.

The incident occurred at a Valero at 11260 Brown Bridge Road in Covington.

"The unknown female held the store clerk at gunpoint and attempted to rob the store. She later fled the location on foot."

The suspect was described as a thinly built Black female with a dreadlock hairstyle. She was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white flip flops.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Investigator Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428.