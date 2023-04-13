Newton deputies interviewing two students after threats prompt lockdown

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County sheriff's deputies took two students into custody and were investigating after Newton High School was placed on lockdown this morning.

Investigators were to interview the students the lockdown, said sheriff's office spokesperson Caitlin Jett.



Students returned to class at around 11 a.m. today and administrators were allowing them to leave early following the incident in which verbal threats reportedly were made against students and staff.

Sherri Partee, NCSS director of public information, said Newton High dismissed students early — at 12:15 p.m. — today "due to the disruption."



"Parents who choose to pick their students up as car riders may enter the campus after 12:30 p.m.," Partee said.

Partee said in an earlier statement at about 10:15 a.m. that the incident began when "Newton High School was evacuated this morning for a fire alarm."

"During the evacuation, comments were made that were a cause for concern. Law enforcement is on [the] scene investigating. Students are still outside as a precaution. At this time, no one may enter or exit the campus."

The sheriff's office also had earlier reported that the "threats were made to harm the students and staff at Newton High School."

"There is not an active shooter at Newton High School," the NCSO said in the statement.

The school was placed on a lockdown while law enforcement officials conducted a search of the building, the sheriff's office stated.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of the school’s students and staff, and we are taking these threats very seriously," the statement said.