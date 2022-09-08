Newton County, state officers use helicopter to search for missing Covington woman

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office joined with the Georgia State Patrol Wednesday, Sept. 7, to search by helicopter for a Covington woman family members said has been missing since leaving a Hapeville bar early Saturday, Sept. 3.

The sheriff’s office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation were investigating Wednesday — five days after Yolanda Brown had not returned home since leaving the Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville, family members told a news conference Tuesday.

Brown, 53, drives a 2020 black Chevy Impala with Georgia tag CUQ6437. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt dress with the number 10 on it in white, a bracelet, a watch and sneakers, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Georgia State Patrol officer lifted off from Covington Municipal Airport Wednesday in a helicopter as part of the search over the Newton County area.

WSB-TV reported a surveillance video showed Brown leaving the bar in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Family members said the video showed her talking to a man for two hours inside her car before he exits the vehicle, gets into an SUV and follows Brown out of the parking lot.

An attorney for the family said Brown’s cell phone “pinged” from a location in Newton County.

Family members also are concerned about her health because she suffers from lupus and PTSD, Fox 5 News reported.

Her daughter, Mickie Nutall-Woodard, wrote on her Facebook page that, "This is not in her character to disappear."

"Family extremely worried," she wrote.

"A man from the pub said she asked him to 'follow her home' and he stated he lost sight of her enroute. Her car, also missing," Nutall-Woodard wrote.



Brown is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown or hazel eyes, and braces.



Those with any information regarding Brown are asked to call Newton County Sheriff's Office Investigator Simmons at 678-625-1453.



