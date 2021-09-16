Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 15, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Demario Antwon Agee, 29, Brier Creek Court, Covington, was arrested September 12 and charged with aggravated assault

Chester Thomas Akins, Jr, 52, Rawlins Drive, Covington, was arrested September 12 and held for other agency

Frank Darius Barnes, 20, Faircliff Drive, Covington, was arrested September 7 and charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property

Anquavin Jytez Belcher, 18, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington, was arrested September 14 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Steven Edward Buchwald, 30, Sydney Court, Forsyth, was arrested September 14 and charged with reckless driving

Kelli Summer Carr, 33, Magnolia Court, Macon, was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation

Christopher Lee Carte, 37, Harris County Institute, was arrested September 9 back for court

Kenneth Lee Carter, 37, homeless, was arrested September 10 and held for other agency

Daniel Jeovany Dacosta, 17, Wilbur Way, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with battery

James Reginald Downing, 51, Green Valley, was arrested September 13 and court sentenced

Kirshana Denise Dunbar, 37, Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested September 9 and charged with possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance and theft by taking

Isaiah Braden Foster, 17, Barshay Drive, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with drugs not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.

Cornel Oneal Gentles, 42, Lang Road, Covington, was arrested September 13 back for court

Franchez Jaquan Grier, 19, Oakwood Circle, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery

Johnny Terence Grier, 43, Roswell St, Smyrna, was arrested September 14 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Vanessa Letricia Grier, 34, Gumtree, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain

Adrian Carl Hare, 58, Washington St, Covington, was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation

Sieria Janae Harris, 20, Patridge Place, Conyers, was arrested September 12 and charged with battery

Chauncey Xavier Hill, 20, Faircliff Drive, Covington, was arrested September 7 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence

Kristopher Mark Hunt, 43, Jackson State Prison, was arrested September 14 back for court

Claudius Sebastian Mapp, 54, Bridle Path Lane, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with battery

Phillip Milton Miller, 65, Mountain View Drive, Covington, was arrested September 9 back for court

Phyllis Veronica Paul, 48, Fieldstone View Lane, Covington, was arrested September 14 and held for other agency

Brandon Thomas Penny, 19, Heaton Place, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Robert Arnett Piper, 49, Poplar Street, Porterdale, was arrested September 9 judge order

Michael Hayden Sisco, 33, Jubilee Pell City, was arrested September 9 and held for other agency

Ricky Lamar Stanley, 49, Straphing Trail, Covington, was arrested September 9 and charged with battery, transport of firearm by convicted felon and reckless conduct

Christopher Bernard Thomas, 40, Settler Grove Rd, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife during commission, transport of firearm by convicted felon, reckless conduct

Jameria Tyshaye Victor, 17, Oakwood Circle, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with affray

Charlene Renee Waithe, 51, Sugar Maple Court, was arrested September 14 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and disorderly conduct

Antonia Yasmine White, 22, Mote Road, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charles O’Neal Brown, 57, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with parole violation

John August Comer, 31, 7th Street, Columbus, was arrested September 10 and charged with aggravated assault, battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Gary John Durkel, 32, Avery St, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with willful obstruction of las enforcement officer

Jeffery Lynn George, 56, homeless, was arrested September 11 and charged with parole violation

Barry Lamar Jordan, 64, Greenway Lane, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with possess of arms by convicted felons

Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett Street, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with criminal trespass and stalking

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Matthew Bryan Jackson, 38, Lance Court, Mansfield, was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation

JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Warren Lamar Finney, 39, Smokey Road, Alto, was arrested September 9 and held for other agency