Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 15, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Demario Antwon Agee, 29, Brier Creek Court, Covington, was arrested September 12 and charged with aggravated assault
Chester Thomas Akins, Jr, 52, Rawlins Drive, Covington, was arrested September 12 and held for other agency
Frank Darius Barnes, 20, Faircliff Drive, Covington, was arrested September 7 and charged with criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property
Anquavin Jytez Belcher, 18, Oak Terrace Drive, Covington, was arrested September 14 and charged with financial transaction card fraud
Steven Edward Buchwald, 30, Sydney Court, Forsyth, was arrested September 14 and charged with reckless driving
Kelli Summer Carr, 33, Magnolia Court, Macon, was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation
Christopher Lee Carte, 37, Harris County Institute, was arrested September 9 back for court
Kenneth Lee Carter, 37, homeless, was arrested September 10 and held for other agency
Daniel Jeovany Dacosta, 17, Wilbur Way, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with battery
James Reginald Downing, 51, Green Valley, was arrested September 13 and court sentenced
Kirshana Denise Dunbar, 37, Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested September 9 and charged with possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance and theft by taking
Isaiah Braden Foster, 17, Barshay Drive, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with drugs not in original container, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz.
Cornel Oneal Gentles, 42, Lang Road, Covington, was arrested September 13 back for court
Franchez Jaquan Grier, 19, Oakwood Circle, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery
Johnny Terence Grier, 43, Roswell St, Smyrna, was arrested September 14 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges
Vanessa Letricia Grier, 34, Gumtree, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another and possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain
Adrian Carl Hare, 58, Washington St, Covington, was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation
Sieria Janae Harris, 20, Patridge Place, Conyers, was arrested September 12 and charged with battery
Chauncey Xavier Hill, 20, Faircliff Drive, Covington, was arrested September 7 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and tampering with evidence
Kristopher Mark Hunt, 43, Jackson State Prison, was arrested September 14 back for court
Claudius Sebastian Mapp, 54, Bridle Path Lane, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with battery
Phillip Milton Miller, 65, Mountain View Drive, Covington, was arrested September 9 back for court
Phyllis Veronica Paul, 48, Fieldstone View Lane, Covington, was arrested September 14 and held for other agency
Brandon Thomas Penny, 19, Heaton Place, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Robert Arnett Piper, 49, Poplar Street, Porterdale, was arrested September 9 judge order
Michael Hayden Sisco, 33, Jubilee Pell City, was arrested September 9 and held for other agency
Ricky Lamar Stanley, 49, Straphing Trail, Covington, was arrested September 9 and charged with battery, transport of firearm by convicted felon and reckless conduct
Christopher Bernard Thomas, 40, Settler Grove Rd, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with possession of fire arm or knife during commission, transport of firearm by convicted felon, reckless conduct
Jameria Tyshaye Victor, 17, Oakwood Circle, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with affray
Charlene Renee Waithe, 51, Sugar Maple Court, was arrested September 14 and charged with battery, cruelty to children and disorderly conduct
Antonia Yasmine White, 22, Mote Road, Covington, was arrested September 13 and charged with probation violation
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charles O’Neal Brown, 57, Geiger St, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with parole violation
John August Comer, 31, 7th Street, Columbus, was arrested September 10 and charged with aggravated assault, battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Gary John Durkel, 32, Avery St, Covington, was arrested September 8 and charged with willful obstruction of las enforcement officer
Jeffery Lynn George, 56, homeless, was arrested September 11 and charged with parole violation
Barry Lamar Jordan, 64, Greenway Lane, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with possess of arms by convicted felons
Keion Stanley, 28, Puckett Street, Covington, was arrested September 11 and charged with criminal trespass and stalking
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Matthew Bryan Jackson, 38, Lance Court, Mansfield, was arrested September 10 and charged with probation violation
JASPER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Warren Lamar Finney, 39, Smokey Road, Alto, was arrested September 9 and held for other agency