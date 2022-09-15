Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 13, 2022 (Part 2)

Because of the length of this list, it was split into two parts. This is the final part:
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Stacy P. Alvarez, 50, Concord Ln, Madison was arrested September 7 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, probation violation
Brandon H. Bound, 24, Pine Hill Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY was arrested September 11 and charged with battery
Breanna M. Calise, 31, Green Valley, Oxford was arrested September 11 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Jorda J. Clements, 31, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with impending traffic flow
Michael L. Colbert, 25, Forest Villa, Conyers was arrested September 7 and charged with failure to appear
Antonia D. Cook, 39, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested September 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, knowingly making false statement no child restraint 5 years and under
Roy F. Daniel, 44, Hull Rd, Conyers was arrested September 7 and charged with failure to appear
Keshuntia L. Davis, 33, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run and open container
Terry D. Delamar, 32, Poplar St, Porterdale was arrested September 10 and charged with interference with government property
Roderick A. Henderson, 43, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with dui
Dusty L. Holloway, 34, Carr Ave, Jackson was arrested September 7 held for other agency
Michael C. Kilgore, 51, Beaver Rd, Loganville was arrested September 7 and charged with theft by taking
Levi Maddox Jr., 43, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with battery, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Wesley R. Mccain, 45, Castemoor Loop, Adairsville was arrested September 9 and charged with parole violation
Joseph R. Pitts, 62, Holly Ct, Loganville was arrested September 10 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate
Isaac L. Robinson, 43, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no proof of insurance
Jimmy J. Thomas, 47, Sorrell St, Covington was arrested September 12 and charged with criminal trespass and simple assault
Anthony T. Williams, 26, Bethany Rd, Madison was arrested September 7 and charged with probation violation
Ashley N. Armsistead, 31, HD Atha, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Willie L. Avery, 57, Hill St, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged back for court
India C. Belcher, 22, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested September 3 held for other agency
Kariem I. Blucher, 25, Perimeter Ct, Atlanta was arrested August 31 and charged with forgery 3rd degree
Vernard B. Brown, 47, Longstreet Cir, Oxford was arrested August 30 and held for other agency
Tyler J. Copeland, 21, Ann Ct, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with failure to appear
James L. Cannon, 29, Greenway Cove, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with battery and criminal trespass
Kimberly C. Craver, 29, Gordy St, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Gary C. Davenport, 52, Spiller Dr, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Christopher E. Dull, 32, Trotters Walker, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Cory M. Harris, 41, Glofe Links, Snellville was arrested September 5 and held for other agency
Scottie L. Hamilton, 45, Bear Cub Path, Social Circle was arrested September 1 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges
Gerardo R. Hernandez, 23, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with dui/endangering child under 14, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving w/o license, open container and vehicle turning left
Curtis J. Hill, 29, Aqaron Dr, Columbus was arrested September 1 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Jayde M. Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with disorderly conduct
Kirianna M. Lewis, 20, Poole Cir, Ellenwood was arrested September 4 and charged with simple battery
Torri L. Mccart, 40, Fleeta Dr, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with probation violation
Moses J. Mijangos, 36, Forset Rd, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions
Courtney C Preston, 36, Homeless, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with probation violation
Andrew O. Ortiz-Rosario, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Nakia S. Smith, 47, Settlers Grove, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1oz. open container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, suspended revoked or canceled registration and u-turn
Vincent Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with criminal trespass
Devonte T. Taylor, 29, Broadway St, Decatur was arrested September 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked
Bryant Y. Rivera-Villafane, 20, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting
Amber G. Wynn, 32, Kala Dr, Lithonia was arrested September 5 and charged with contempt of court
Michael C. Corres, 43, Collier St, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with dui and open container
Roy H. Colleton, 69, Leverett, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Juan A. Fuentes, 26, Edgefield Ln, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with driving w/o license and speeding
Anthony M. George, 56, Homeless was arrested August 27 and charged with probation violation
Curtis L. Goss, Jr, 38, Butler Bridge Cir, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Terrence W. Groth, 31, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with disorderly conduct
Timothy J. Lamonte, 35, Homeless was arrested August 28 and charged with failure to appear, probation violation
Anthony L. Lee, 20, Links Dr, Covington was arrested August 26 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Amber N. Lynch, 33, Chester Circle, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with possession and use of drugs and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance
Calvin J. Minor, 28, Buford was arrested August 30 and charged with contempt of court
Ashlee J. Minter, 30, Ram Dr, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with financial transaction card and possession of a schedule I controlled substance
Reeja C. Mitchell, 36, Smithson Cove, Lithonia was arrested August 26 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Tyler J. Morgan, 35, Jasmine Dr, Douglas was arrested theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Arci L. Reed, 52, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with dui
Demetrius Q. Sorrells, 30, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, dui and open container
Vincent N. Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested criminal trespass
Andreas B. Strickland, 52, West Street, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with driving while license suspended
Jamie L. Thomas, 47, Bennett Rd, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with failure to appear
Zachary A. Vaught, 36, Leafstone Dr, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged for vandalism to a place of worship
John B. Williams, 68, Anderson Ave, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with criminal trespass
Charles C. Williams, 35, Conyers St, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with no tail lights and suspended, revoked or canceled registration
Charquez D. Brown, 26, Green St, Covington was arrested August 18 and charged with violate family violence order
Rodney O. Benton, 49, Geiger St, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with willful fail to report abuse of disabled adult
Christina L. Floyd, 43, Doubles Dr, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, registration and license requirement, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal
Tommy A. Gilbert, 35, Emerson Trail, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Jayde M .Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with hold for other agency
Chantiesha M. Thomas, 27, Lynx Cir, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation
Zachary A. Vaught, 36, Leaf stone Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with vandalism to a place of worship
Jerrod D. Watkins, 37, W Pike St, Lawrenceville was arrested August 19 and theft by receiving stolen property
Jakore L. Watson, 20, Wynfield Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and theft by taking
Charquez D. Brown, 26, Green St, Covington was arrested August 16 and charged cruelty to children and simple battery
Timothy C. Eze, Jr, 32, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested August 13 and charged with false imprisonment, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Ruby M. Tollisen, 46, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and improper lane usage
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Luciano T. Baranda, 53, Ivy St, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, dui and open container
Wesley R. Lara, 20, Indian Lake Ct, Lilburn was arrested September 9 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage
Jennifer F. Peck, 39, Jersey Covington Rd, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, dui and improper lane usage
Donovan L. Strickland, 19, Robin Hood Rd, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Kelsea M. Tripp, 30, Spruce St, Monticello was arrested September 12 and charged with driver to use due care
Patrick Williams, 29, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with dui and improper lane usage
Joshua D. Brown, 27, Montgomery Ct, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, improper lane usage, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. no seat belt and open container
Dezirae K. Boswell, 27, 4th Ave, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with dui, endangering a child by driving under the influence, no child restraint 4 years and under and speeding
Rashida A. Crear, 30, Salem Trace, Conyers was arrested September 2 and charged with dui and speeding
Lavern T. Davis, 25, Allegro Dr, Atlanta was arrested September 2 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, speeding
John D. Hoagland, 32, Paula Dr, Porterdale was arrested September 5 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and speeding
Alexius K. Thomas, 25, Berkshire Dr, Washington was arrested September 5 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding
Edward C. Johnson, 39, Ross Rd, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with dui and speeding 10-14 over
PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jason L. Driver, 42, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with criminal trespass and possession and use of drug related object
Chyna M. Melvin, 21, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with criminal damage to property
Kevin R Greenway, 38, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested August 26 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simple battery
Lasshonda M. Benjamin, 41, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested August 9 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, pointing or aiming pistol at another and reckless conduct
Cleveland Phillips, Jr, 43, King Circle was arrested August 13 and charged with disorderly conduct, dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, improper lane usage, notice of change of address, open container, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway
OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
Justin B. Treadwell, 25 Miller Bottom Rd, Conyers was arrested September 7 and held for other agency
ROCKDALE SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler St, Covington was arrested September 6 and housed for other agency
Shakira V. Williams, 33, Plum Orchard Dr, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with battery
FULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Anton D. Wingo, 41, Willow Cove Way, Atlanta was arrested September 12 and charged with hit and run
PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE
Jose V. Lopez-Garcia, 58, 11th Place, Ocala, Florida, was arrested August 26 and charged with theft by taking
William A. Cutts, 54, Channing Cope Rd, Covington was arrested August 11 and charged with probation violation