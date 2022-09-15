Newton County Jail Log, Sept. 13, 2022 (Part 2)

Because of the length of this list, it was split into two parts. This is the final part:

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Stacy P. Alvarez, 50, Concord Ln, Madison was arrested September 7 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, probation violation

Brandon H. Bound, 24, Pine Hill Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY was arrested September 11 and charged with battery

Breanna M. Calise, 31, Green Valley, Oxford was arrested September 11 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Jorda J. Clements, 31, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with impending traffic flow

Michael L. Colbert, 25, Forest Villa, Conyers was arrested September 7 and charged with failure to appear

Antonia D. Cook, 39, Airport Rd, Oxford was arrested September 9 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, knowingly making false statement no child restraint 5 years and under

Roy F. Daniel, 44, Hull Rd, Conyers was arrested September 7 and charged with failure to appear

Keshuntia L. Davis, 33, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run and open container

Terry D. Delamar, 32, Poplar St, Porterdale was arrested September 10 and charged with interference with government property

Roderick A. Henderson, 43, Fairclift Dr, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with dui

Dusty L. Holloway, 34, Carr Ave, Jackson was arrested September 7 held for other agency

Michael C. Kilgore, 51, Beaver Rd, Loganville was arrested September 7 and charged with theft by taking

Levi Maddox Jr., 43, Harmony Pl, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with battery, probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Wesley R. Mccain, 45, Castemoor Loop, Adairsville was arrested September 9 and charged with parole violation

Joseph R. Pitts, 62, Holly Ct, Loganville was arrested September 10 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate

Isaac L. Robinson, 43, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested September 7 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no proof of insurance

Jimmy J. Thomas, 47, Sorrell St, Covington was arrested September 12 and charged with criminal trespass and simple assault

Anthony T. Williams, 26, Bethany Rd, Madison was arrested September 7 and charged with probation violation

Ashley N. Armsistead, 31, HD Atha, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Willie L. Avery, 57, Hill St, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged back for court

India C. Belcher, 22, Johnson Dr, Covington was arrested September 3 held for other agency

Kariem I. Blucher, 25, Perimeter Ct, Atlanta was arrested August 31 and charged with forgery 3rd degree

Vernard B. Brown, 47, Longstreet Cir, Oxford was arrested August 30 and held for other agency

Tyler J. Copeland, 21, Ann Ct, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with failure to appear

James L. Cannon, 29, Greenway Cove, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with battery and criminal trespass

Kimberly C. Craver, 29, Gordy St, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Gary C. Davenport, 52, Spiller Dr, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Christopher E. Dull, 32, Trotters Walker, Covington was arrested September 1 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Cory M. Harris, 41, Glofe Links, Snellville was arrested September 5 and held for other agency

Scottie L. Hamilton, 45, Bear Cub Path, Social Circle was arrested September 1 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Gerardo R. Hernandez, 23, Plum Orchard Rd, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with dui/endangering child under 14, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving w/o license, open container and vehicle turning left

Curtis J. Hill, 29, Aqaron Dr, Columbus was arrested September 1 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Jayde M. Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with disorderly conduct

Kirianna M. Lewis, 20, Poole Cir, Ellenwood was arrested September 4 and charged with simple battery

Torri L. Mccart, 40, Fleeta Dr, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with probation violation

Moses J. Mijangos, 36, Forset Rd, Covington was arrested September 2 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions

Courtney C Preston, 36, Homeless, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with probation violation

Andrew O. Ortiz-Rosario, 21, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Nakia S. Smith, 47, Settlers Grove, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1oz. open container, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, suspended revoked or canceled registration and u-turn

Vincent Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace, Covington was arrested September 6 and charged with criminal trespass

Devonte T. Taylor, 29, Broadway St, Decatur was arrested September 1 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Bryant Y. Rivera-Villafane, 20, City Pond Rd, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Amber G. Wynn, 32, Kala Dr, Lithonia was arrested September 5 and charged with contempt of court

Michael C. Corres, 43, Collier St, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with dui and open container

Roy H. Colleton, 69, Leverett, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Juan A. Fuentes, 26, Edgefield Ln, Covington was arrested August 30 and charged with driving w/o license and speeding

Anthony M. George, 56, Homeless was arrested August 27 and charged with probation violation

Curtis L. Goss, Jr, 38, Butler Bridge Cir, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Terrence W. Groth, 31, Wellington Dr, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with disorderly conduct

Timothy J. Lamonte, 35, Homeless was arrested August 28 and charged with failure to appear, probation violation

Anthony L. Lee, 20, Links Dr, Covington was arrested August 26 and charged with certificate of reg, replacement of lost reg certificate, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Amber N. Lynch, 33, Chester Circle, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with possession and use of drugs and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance

Calvin J. Minor, 28, Buford was arrested August 30 and charged with contempt of court

Ashlee J. Minter, 30, Ram Dr, Covington was arrested August 27 and charged with financial transaction card and possession of a schedule I controlled substance

Reeja C. Mitchell, 36, Smithson Cove, Lithonia was arrested August 26 and charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Tyler J. Morgan, 35, Jasmine Dr, Douglas was arrested theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Arci L. Reed, 52, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with dui

Demetrius Q. Sorrells, 30, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with driving w/o a valid license, dui and open container

Vincent N. Stephenson, 54, Dinah Pace Rd, Covington was arrested criminal trespass

Andreas B. Strickland, 52, West Street, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with driving while license suspended

Jamie L. Thomas, 47, Bennett Rd, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with failure to appear

Zachary A. Vaught, 36, Leafstone Dr, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged for vandalism to a place of worship

John B. Williams, 68, Anderson Ave, Covington was arrested August 25 and charged with criminal trespass

Charles C. Williams, 35, Conyers St, Covington was arrested August 29 and charged with no tail lights and suspended, revoked or canceled registration

Charquez D. Brown, 26, Green St, Covington was arrested August 18 and charged with violate family violence order

Rodney O. Benton, 49, Geiger St, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with willful fail to report abuse of disabled adult

Christina L. Floyd, 43, Doubles Dr, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with no proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, registration and license requirement, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal

Tommy A. Gilbert, 35, Emerson Trail, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Jayde M .Lewis, 33, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested August 19 and charged with hold for other agency

Chantiesha M. Thomas, 27, Lynx Cir, Covington was arrested August 21 and charged with probation violation

Zachary A. Vaught, 36, Leaf stone Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and charged with vandalism to a place of worship

Jerrod D. Watkins, 37, W Pike St, Lawrenceville was arrested August 19 and theft by receiving stolen property

Jakore L. Watson, 20, Wynfield Dr, Covington was arrested August 23 and theft by taking

Charquez D. Brown, 26, Green St, Covington was arrested August 16 and charged cruelty to children and simple battery

Timothy C. Eze, Jr, 32, Thompson Ave, Covington was arrested August 13 and charged with false imprisonment, simple assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Ruby M. Tollisen, 46, Pickens Rd, Covington was arrested August 15 and charged with driving while license suspended, dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and improper lane usage

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Luciano T. Baranda, 53, Ivy St, Covington was arrested September 9 and charged with driving w/o headlight in the dark, dui and open container

Wesley R. Lara, 20, Indian Lake Ct, Lilburn was arrested September 9 and charged with DUI and improper lane usage

Jennifer F. Peck, 39, Jersey Covington Rd, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, dui and improper lane usage

Donovan L. Strickland, 19, Robin Hood Rd, Covington was arrested September 11 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Kelsea M. Tripp, 30, Spruce St, Monticello was arrested September 12 and charged with driver to use due care

Patrick Williams, 29, Hwy 142, Covington was arrested September 10 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

Joshua D. Brown, 27, Montgomery Ct, Covington was arrested September 4 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui, improper lane usage, marijuana possess less than 1 oz. no seat belt and open container

Dezirae K. Boswell, 27, 4th Ave, Covington was arrested September 3 and charged with dui, endangering a child by driving under the influence, no child restraint 4 years and under and speeding

Rashida A. Crear, 30, Salem Trace, Conyers was arrested September 2 and charged with dui and speeding

Lavern T. Davis, 25, Allegro Dr, Atlanta was arrested September 2 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and purchase, possession or sale of marijuana, speeding

John D. Hoagland, 32, Paula Dr, Porterdale was arrested September 5 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and speeding

Alexius K. Thomas, 25, Berkshire Dr, Washington was arrested September 5 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding

Edward C. Johnson, 39, Ross Rd, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with dui and speeding 10-14 over

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jason L. Driver, 42, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested September 13 and charged with criminal trespass and possession and use of drug related object

Chyna M. Melvin, 21, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested August 31 and charged with criminal damage to property

Kevin R Greenway, 38, Salem Rd, Covington was arrested August 26 and charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simple battery

Lasshonda M. Benjamin, 41, Hazel St, Porterdale was arrested August 9 and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, pointing or aiming pistol at another and reckless conduct

Cleveland Phillips, Jr, 43, King Circle was arrested August 13 and charged with disorderly conduct, dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle, hit and run, improper lane usage, notice of change of address, open container, operation of vehicle w/o current plate and vehicle to drive on right side of roadway

OXFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT

Justin B. Treadwell, 25 Miller Bottom Rd, Conyers was arrested September 7 and held for other agency

ROCKDALE SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Oliver C. Taylor, 54, Adler St, Covington was arrested September 6 and housed for other agency

Shakira V. Williams, 33, Plum Orchard Dr, Covington was arrested August 22 and charged with battery

FULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Anton D. Wingo, 41, Willow Cove Way, Atlanta was arrested September 12 and charged with hit and run

PRISON TRANSPORT SERVICE

Jose V. Lopez-Garcia, 58, 11th Place, Ocala, Florida, was arrested August 26 and charged with theft by taking

William A. Cutts, 54, Channing Cope Rd, Covington was arrested August 11 and charged with probation violation