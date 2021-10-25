Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 20, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Gerald Reshond Allen, 37, City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested October 19 and court sentenced

Angela Dean Arnold, 30, Emory Street, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with possession of schedule iv controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Adonnis O’ Neal Barber, 26, Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested October 14 and court sentenced

Ganija Ann-Marie Bell, 17, Highland Southwest, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident

Dinesha Kumar Bhakta, 56, Wesley Chapel Rd, Decatur, was arrested October 16 and charged with dui, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, open container and reckless driving

Brandon Shane Biddy, 25, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Lauren Ayres Boggs, 40, Woodhaven Circle, Athens, was arrested October 15 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, public drunkenness and simple battery

Zikerria Sierra Brooks, 17, Dorthy Lane, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

George Alexander Smith-Cepeda, 30, Southgate Trail, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, marijuana-possession less than 1 oz, no seat belts and possession and use of drug related objects

Leon Cecil Conley, III, 41, Belair Trail, Stockbridge, was arrested October 17 and charged with cruelty to animals

Derrick Alan Crooms, 45, homeless, was arrested October 15 and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purpose, incest and rape

Sharon Rena Crutchfield, 47, Springer Lane, Monroe, was arrested October 14 and court sentenced

Pokey Donyun Daniels, 32, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery, cruelty to children and false imprisonment

James Michael Davis, 50, White Birch, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with public drunkenness and public indecency

Renardo Deval Faust, 43, Fleeta Drive, Covington, was arrested October 18 and held for other county

Saquais Jatauris Tyreik Finley, 23, Village Drive, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with criminal damage to property

Carey Anne Fitts, 45, Gwinnett County, was arrested October 18 back for court

Michael Anthony Floyd, Jr, 40, Pineneedle Drive, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with criminal trespass, probation violation and terroristic threats and acts

James Lee Fox, Jr, 39, Taylor Road, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to appear

Demontravious Quinyone Grier, 29, Mountain View Circle, was arrested October 18 and court sentenced

Steven Adolph Guerrero, 52, Francis Ave, Stone Mountain, was arrested October 14 and charged with dui and failure to yield when entering highway, operation of vehicle w/o current plate/expired plate

Tony Curtis Harris, 54, Lazy Point, Oxford, was arrested October 16 and charged with dui

Michael Lewis Hill, 47, Riverbrook Terrace, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with battery

Christopher Lakel Horton, 35, Wynfield Keep, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with disorderly conduct

Montavious Demetrius Hill, 23, Patton Place, Lithonia, was arrested October 14 and court sentenced

Jamari Tushonde James, 17, Autum Way, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Cameron Johnston, 19, Spring Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 14 and charged with no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled schedule I controlled substance

Rodriguez Demonteze Knight, 34, Moury Avenue, Atlanta, was arrested October 13 and charged with false statement or writings, conceal, facts or fraudulent documents

Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 28, High Falls Road, Griffin, was arrested October 19 and charged with dui

David Allen Maness, 28, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested October 13 and court sentenced 30 days

Jeremiah Jamal Marshall, 31, Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested October 16 and charged with failure to register as sex offender, probation violation

Jessica Ann Mcpherson, 38, Wynn Road, McDonough, was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation

Terry Lasharn Milliner, II, 31, Southgate Lane, Conyers, was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation

Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 44, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance

John Leland Morris, 42, Thompson Ave, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with dui, open container and standards for brake lights and signal devices

Christopher Alan Morgan, 27, Naomi Drive, Gilbert, South Carolina, was arrested October 14 and court order

Kevin Ortiz-Nava, 25, Coke Street, Oxford, was arrested October 19 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Erin Nicole Peckinpaugh, 30, Hunters Ridge Drive, was arrested October 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Justin Colby Phillips, 32, Jackson Prison, was arrested October 19 back for court

Freddie Leon Sams, III, 29, West Shore Court, Brunswick, was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation

Terrence Keyon Savage, 39, Columbia Drive, Decatur, was arrested October 12 and charged failure to appear

Joshua Darryn Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington, was arrested October 18 and charged with criminal trespass

Joshua Brandon Scott, 35, Bentley Place Way, Covington, was arrested October 18 and charged with criminal trespass

Retasha Nicole Seaborn, 34, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with aggravated assault upon peace officer, criminal trespass and theft by receiving stolen property

William Andrew Sharp, 38, Westbrook Court, Tucker, was arrested October 14 and charged with criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule iv substance

James Vincent Thomas, 48, Oxford Rd, Oxford, was arrested October 16 and charged with battery

Jamal Oliver Williams, 33, Heaton Place, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with simple battery

Clarence Wendell Williams, 54, Channing Cope Road, Covington, was arrested October 17 and charged with forgery

Demetrius Armand Williams, 21, Lionsgate Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 12 and charged with simple assault

Jessica Eujean Wise, 33, Brockett Road, Clarkston, was arrested October 15 and charged with probation violation

Katelyn Marie Joy Wrinkle, 29, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule iv controlled substance

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Quinton O’Brien Bandy, 30, Lake Ridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested October 17 and charged with disorderly conduct and dui

Jose L. Vasquez- Cadena, 18, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested October 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

John Anthony Criswell, Jr, 37, Marshall Drive, Monticello, was arrested October 12 and charged with forgery and probation violation

William Eugene Fouts, 52, homeless, was arrested October 15 and charged with parole violation

Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with criminal trespass

Travis Theobe Hardeman, 31, Washington, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation

Michael Scott Hooks, 51, homeless, was arrested October 15 and charged with parole violation

Gerald Wesley Kirk, 32, Pickett Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery

Adam Luera, 23, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested October 18 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and parole violation

Savannah Jo McDaniel, 30, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged

Morin Leobardo Rodriguez, 27, Highland Drive, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Ricardo Nicholas Rodney, 28, Dove Way, Social Circle, was arrested October 19 and charged with probation violation

Dustin Levi Wilson, 26, Concord Road, Shady Dale, was arrested October 17 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance

ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jeannie Anna Haghighat, 64, Lakeview Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation.