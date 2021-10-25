Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 20, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Gerald Reshond Allen, 37, City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested October 19 and court sentenced
Angela Dean Arnold, 30, Emory Street, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with possession of schedule iv controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Adonnis O’ Neal Barber, 26, Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested October 14 and court sentenced
Ganija Ann-Marie Bell, 17, Highland Southwest, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with hit and run, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident
Dinesha Kumar Bhakta, 56, Wesley Chapel Rd, Decatur, was arrested October 16 and charged with dui, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, open container and reckless driving
Brandon Shane Biddy, 25, Sandpiper Drive, Monticello, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Lauren Ayres Boggs, 40, Woodhaven Circle, Athens, was arrested October 15 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, public drunkenness and simple battery
Zikerria Sierra Brooks, 17, Dorthy Lane, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
George Alexander Smith-Cepeda, 30, Southgate Trail, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with driving w/o headlight when raining, marijuana-possession less than 1 oz, no seat belts and possession and use of drug related objects
Leon Cecil Conley, III, 41, Belair Trail, Stockbridge, was arrested October 17 and charged with cruelty to animals
Derrick Alan Crooms, 45, homeless, was arrested October 15 and charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purpose, incest and rape
Sharon Rena Crutchfield, 47, Springer Lane, Monroe, was arrested October 14 and court sentenced
Pokey Donyun Daniels, 32, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery, cruelty to children and false imprisonment
James Michael Davis, 50, White Birch, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with public drunkenness and public indecency
Renardo Deval Faust, 43, Fleeta Drive, Covington, was arrested October 18 and held for other county
Saquais Jatauris Tyreik Finley, 23, Village Drive, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with criminal damage to property
Carey Anne Fitts, 45, Gwinnett County, was arrested October 18 back for court
Michael Anthony Floyd, Jr, 40, Pineneedle Drive, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with criminal trespass, probation violation and terroristic threats and acts
James Lee Fox, Jr, 39, Taylor Road, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with failure to appear
Demontravious Quinyone Grier, 29, Mountain View Circle, was arrested October 18 and court sentenced
Steven Adolph Guerrero, 52, Francis Ave, Stone Mountain, was arrested October 14 and charged with dui and failure to yield when entering highway, operation of vehicle w/o current plate/expired plate
Tony Curtis Harris, 54, Lazy Point, Oxford, was arrested October 16 and charged with dui
Michael Lewis Hill, 47, Riverbrook Terrace, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with battery
Christopher Lakel Horton, 35, Wynfield Keep, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with disorderly conduct
Montavious Demetrius Hill, 23, Patton Place, Lithonia, was arrested October 14 and court sentenced
Jamari Tushonde James, 17, Autum Way, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Cameron Johnston, 19, Spring Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 14 and charged with no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled schedule I controlled substance
Rodriguez Demonteze Knight, 34, Moury Avenue, Atlanta, was arrested October 13 and charged with false statement or writings, conceal, facts or fraudulent documents
Korey Nicholas Mauldin, 28, High Falls Road, Griffin, was arrested October 19 and charged with dui
David Allen Maness, 28, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested October 13 and court sentenced 30 days
Jeremiah Jamal Marshall, 31, Sable Circle, Covington, was arrested October 16 and charged with failure to register as sex offender, probation violation
Jessica Ann Mcpherson, 38, Wynn Road, McDonough, was arrested October 18 and charged with probation violation
Terry Lasharn Milliner, II, 31, Southgate Lane, Conyers, was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation
Kristina Elizabeth Moore, 44, Butler Bridge Circle, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule ii controlled substance
John Leland Morris, 42, Thompson Ave, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with dui, open container and standards for brake lights and signal devices
Christopher Alan Morgan, 27, Naomi Drive, Gilbert, South Carolina, was arrested October 14 and court order
Kevin Ortiz-Nava, 25, Coke Street, Oxford, was arrested October 19 and charged with financial transaction card fraud
Erin Nicole Peckinpaugh, 30, Hunters Ridge Drive, was arrested October 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer
Justin Colby Phillips, 32, Jackson Prison, was arrested October 19 back for court
Freddie Leon Sams, III, 29, West Shore Court, Brunswick, was arrested October 14 and charged with probation violation
Terrence Keyon Savage, 39, Columbia Drive, Decatur, was arrested October 12 and charged failure to appear
Joshua Darryn Scott, 36, Bentley Place Way, Covington, was arrested October 18 and charged with criminal trespass
Joshua Brandon Scott, 35, Bentley Place Way, Covington, was arrested October 18 and charged with criminal trespass
Retasha Nicole Seaborn, 34, Covington, was arrested October 14 and charged with aggravated assault upon peace officer, criminal trespass and theft by receiving stolen property
William Andrew Sharp, 38, Westbrook Court, Tucker, was arrested October 14 and charged with criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related object, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule iv substance
James Vincent Thomas, 48, Oxford Rd, Oxford, was arrested October 16 and charged with battery
Jamal Oliver Williams, 33, Heaton Place, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with simple battery
Clarence Wendell Williams, 54, Channing Cope Road, Covington, was arrested October 17 and charged with forgery
Demetrius Armand Williams, 21, Lionsgate Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 12 and charged with simple assault
Jessica Eujean Wise, 33, Brockett Road, Clarkston, was arrested October 15 and charged with probation violation
Katelyn Marie Joy Wrinkle, 29, Hwy 142, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule iv controlled substance
COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Quinton O’Brien Bandy, 30, Lake Ridge Dr, Conyers, was arrested October 17 and charged with disorderly conduct and dui
Jose L. Vasquez- Cadena, 18, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested October 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
John Anthony Criswell, Jr, 37, Marshall Drive, Monticello, was arrested October 12 and charged with forgery and probation violation
William Eugene Fouts, 52, homeless, was arrested October 15 and charged with parole violation
Ledarren Marcel Hall, 31, Bermuda Way, Covington, was arrested October 19 and charged with criminal trespass
Travis Theobe Hardeman, 31, Washington, was arrested October 12 and charged with probation violation
Michael Scott Hooks, 51, homeless, was arrested October 15 and charged with parole violation
Gerald Wesley Kirk, 32, Pickett Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested October 15 and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery
Adam Luera, 23, Flat Shoals Rd, Covington, was arrested October 18 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft and parole violation
Savannah Jo McDaniel, 30, Hwy 36, Covington, was arrested October 13 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charged
Morin Leobardo Rodriguez, 27, Highland Drive, Covington, was arrested October 12 and charged with driving w/o a valid license
Ricardo Nicholas Rodney, 28, Dove Way, Social Circle, was arrested October 19 and charged with probation violation
Dustin Levi Wilson, 26, Concord Road, Shady Dale, was arrested October 17 and charged with possession and use of drug related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance
ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Jeannie Anna Haghighat, 64, Lakeview Drive, Conyers, was arrested October 13 and charged with probation violation.