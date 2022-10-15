Newton County Jail Log, Oct. 12, 2022 (Part 1)

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

David Lynn Agan, 53, Oconee County Jail Watkinsville was back for court Oct 10.

Andrew E. Ballinger, 17, Silver Willow Walk, Covington was arrested Oct 6 and charged with criminal trespass.

Justin Tyler Beck, 32, Somerset Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Amarita Sophia Boles, 33, Pierce Brenen Ct, Lawrenceville, was arrested on Oct 5 and charged with failure to appear and probation violation.

Jaylen Mauricus Brown, 17, Chapman Way, Covington, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with simple assault (4).

Jazzlyn Shea Bursey, 28, Lightwood Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with simple battery.

Raphael Alexander Chapman, 34, Gladview Pkwy, Stone Mountain, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with probation violation.

Dexter Donnell Cherry, Jr., 34, Freeman Dr, Covington, was court sentenced on Oct 10.

Ernest Quintares Clark, 38, Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge was arrested on Oct 7 and charged with probation violation.

Marcus Anthony Clayton, 37, Cypress Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with abandonment of dependent child.

Christopher James Dove, 41, Stanton Rd, Conyers, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with aggravated stalking (2).

Brandon Dakota Egnor, 27, Blue Heron Dr, Monticello, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with failure to appear.

Daryah Atoya Eldridge, 18, Morning Dew, Conyers, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with DUI-drugs and no seat belts.

Idris Aleem English, 28, Old Louisville Rd, Augusta, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with probation violation.

William Carl English, III, 38, Damascus Rd, Toccoa, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with probation violation (2).

Bobby Chad Evans, Jr., 39, Morgan County Sheriffs Office was back for court Oct 10 and charged with burglary.

Kaile Danielle Evans, 26, Camden Place, Covington, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor (2).

Michael Lane Galloway, 51, Oak Hill Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with probation violation.

Joe Louis Glass, 68, Almon Church Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 4 and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts (2), and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Marquavion Antonius Grier, 40, Bent Pine Court, Covington, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with probation violation.

Johnathon Patrick Hansen, 27, Skyview Dr, Social Circle, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with probation violation.

Donterrius Antjuan Hurst, 40, Oakbrook Ln, Covington, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with aggravation assault, brake lights and turn signals required, criminal trespass, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, drive while license suspended or revoked, DUI (drugs), failure to yield, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, kidnapping, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, purchase possession manufacture distribution or sale of marijuana, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.

Donald McFadden Johnson, 60, Pinewood Dr, Milledgeville, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with probation violation.

Rashad Lameriz Johnson, 35, Curry Circle, Conyers, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with probation violation.

Jasmin Lagares, 40, Sara Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 9 and charged with criminal trespass-family violence.

Shekinah Faye Lamb, 22, White Oak St, Conyers, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Wayne Little, 33, Clahoun Rd, Monticello, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with probation violation.

James Randall Lollis, 31, Harlin Ct, Covington, was arrested Oct 9 and charged with aggravated assault (3), cruelty to children and simple battery.

Eric Dale Malcom, 36, S. Madison Ave, Monroe, was court sentenced Oct 7.

Duane Anthony Marshall, 44, Marbutt Farms Terrace, Lithonia, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with battery-family violence.

Alexa Lashaye McFarland, 21, Harvick Circle, Stockbridge, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with failure to appear.

Kevin Patrick McMonagle, 21, Vinson Hwy, Milledgeville, was arrested Oct 8 and charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

Malik Ja’Quez Montgomery, 21, Lark Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with probation violation.

Ronnie Lee Moss, 52, 4th Ave, Covington, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Juan M. Naranjo-Lucatero, 37, S 35 Ave, Yakima, WA, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Jessica Renee Norrington, 31, Richards Chapel Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 4 and charged with criminal trespass-family violence.

Quentin Ramon Owens, 50, Hopewell Ln, Decatur, was arrested Oct 7 and held for other agency.

Naja Zakiya Parks, 24, Morningside Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Gary Joshua Penton, 31, Cannon Farm Rd, Oxford, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with probation violation.

James Stacy Phillips, 51, Forest Way, Oxford, was arrested Oct 8 and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Yazeed Yasir Richardson, 18, Homewood Dr, Riverdale, was arrested Oct 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.

Victor Manuel Sanchez-Cortez, 58, Oaklake Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.

Timothy Lee Singleton, 35, Broad St, Porterdale, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with probation violation.

Curtis James Larry Smith, 27, North Broad St, Porterdale, was arrested Oct 9 and charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and false imprisonment.

Kamilah Rashida Smith, 35, Creekview Blvd, Covington, was arrested Oct 5 and held for other agency.

Stephen Snow, 41, Evans Mill Rd, Lithonia, was arrested Oct 5 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon and theft by receiving.

Donovan Paul Thompson, 26, Wilson Rd, Griffin, was arrested Oct 6 and charged with failure to appear.

Florentino Tzintzun-Paniagua, 61, White Oak Dr, Covington, was arrested Oct 11 and charged with driving without a valid license and DUI-alcohol.

Mario Alberto Perez Villavicencio, 53, Access Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol and no seat belts.

Devan Ray Voyles, 44, Ga Hwy 81, Covington, was arrested Oct 10 and charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Destiny Latrice Wade, 24, Kirkland Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (14-24 over).

Christopher Finley Waid, 29, Adams Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 7 and charged with theft by taking and criminal attempt.

Channie Tashay Williams, 31, Salem Rd, Covington, was arrested Oct 6 on a superior court bench warrant.Jonathan C. Adkins, 38, Regency Place, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with criminal trespass

Thomas L. Barnes, 38, Gene Bone Rd, Butler was arrested September 28 and charged with criminal damage

Rebeeca K. Bales, 47, Deans Bridge, Hephzibah was arrested September 30 and charged with failure to appear

Mikiah S. Barnes, 21, Queensland Ln, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with aggravated assault, failure to stop at stop sign, hit and run and improper backing

Anthony D. Bradley, 27, Clayattville, Valdosta was arrested October 3 and charged with probation violation

Kevin S. Bratcher, 32, County Creek Rd, Newborn was arrested October 1 weekender

Jaylen D. Brown, 17, Foxglover Dr, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with carrying weapon in school safety zone

Jeffery R. Burton, 34, Patrick Ave, Hephizbah was arrested September 29 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. and possession and use of drug related objects

Leanter N. Carter, 40, Regency Pl, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Don E. Casper, 42, Hardwood Dr, Covington was arrested October 4 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer A. Clark, 40, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested September 30 and charged with probation violation

Nicole Clark, 17, Helen Rd, Covington was arrested October 3 and charged with failure to appear

Terrell M. Crowder, 31, Fieldcrest Walk, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with financial transaction card fraud

Princeton A. Davis, 37 Peyton Place, Atlanta was arrested September 30 weekender

Noah B. Digh, 24, Airline Rd, McDonough was arrested September 28 and charged with probation violation

Jennifer Dixon, 38, Emory St, Oxford was arrested October 4 and charged with probation violation

Jerry A. Duncan, 64, Flat Rock Rd, Oxford was arrested September 28 and charged with failure to appear

Terry J. Ellis, 55, Hidden Valley, Lawrenceville was arrested September 29 and charged with child molestation

Dominique M. Epstein, 35, Hwy 142, Newborn was arrested September 30 and charged with dui

Scotty E. Evans, 20, Washington St, Covington was arrested September 30 and charged with driving while license suspended, failure to appear, no seat belt and operation of vehicle w/o current plate

Jodi L. Ewing, 33, Christian Woods, Conyers was arrested October 3 and charged with false statement or writings

Christopher E. Fuerst, 32, Irwin Bridge Rd, Conyers was arrested September 28 and charged with probation violation

Ashton D. Grier, 31, Green Acres Dr, Covington was arrested October 4 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Anitra D. Hart, 46, Mountainview Dr, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with probation violation

Vana Y. Hawkins, 55, Little Haynes Dr, Oxford was arrested September 30 and court sentenced 48 hours

Evans Hilaire, 34, Kirkland Rd, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with dui

Michael S. Holcombe, 35, Newton Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with theft by deception

Andrew E. Haywood, 23, Oak Grove Rd, Covington was arrested October 2 and charged with aggravated assault, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane usage and interference with government property

Joshua S. Hudson, 32, Green Circle, Loganville was arrested September 30 back for court

Floyd X. Jacobs, 52, Bandywood Dr, Covington was arrested October 3 and court sentenced

Malawn C. Kelley, 47, Rogers St, Reidville was arrested October 4 back for court

Destiny L. Lowe, 25, Silhouette Ln, Mableton was arrested September 30 and charged with failure to appear

Robert G. Myers, 34, Lakefront Dr, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with dui, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and improper lane usage

Ivette Marquez, 43, Meadowlark Dr, Covington was arrested October 4 and charged with driver to use due care, drug related objects, no seat belts, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and probation violation

Daquonaris M. Mathis, 28, Eagles Nest Cir, Decatur was arrested October 4 and charged with probation violation

Kevin Oritz-Nava, 26, Coke St, Oxford was arrested September 30 weekender

Kentavious T. Nelson, 25, Hunters Ridge Dr, Covington was arrested September 30 and court sentenced

Alisha K. Porter, 47, Crawfordville Rd, Union Point was arrested October 3 and charged with theft of lost/mislaid property

Bernice Reid, 63, Social Circle Rd, Social Circle was arrested September 29 and charged with driving while licensed suspended or revoked

Jamiee M. Sartor, 27, Countryside Ln, Covington was arrested September 28 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Noral J. Sealey, 28, Brookfield Dr, Conyers was arrested September 30 and charged with driver to use due care, proper use of radio or mobile telephone and driving while licenses suspended

Shay P. Shelton, 50, Channing Cope Rd, Covington was arrested October 1 and court sentenced

Blake S. Shope, 25, Weaver Jones Rd, Rutledge was arrested October 1 and charged with driving while license suspended, no seat belt

Kevin K. Simmons, 41, Whiting Dr, Albany was arrested September 30 and charged with failure to appear

Christopher A. Solomon, 39, Shadowbrook Dr, Loganville was arrested September 29 and charged with probation violation

Heather L. Strawn, 32, Christian Woods Ln, Conyers was arrested September 28 and charged with simple battery

Montrell T. Thompson, 18, Greywolf Ln, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and no seat belts

Megan A. Tolbert, 32, Post Village Dr, Smyrna was arrested October 4 and charged with failure to appear

Jeremy A. Travis, 36, Dover Ridge Rd, Jackson was arrested September 29 and charged with abandonment of dependent child and probation violation

Earenstine Vann, 50, Cowan Rd, Covington was arrested September 29 and charged with battery

Joseph W. Vanblarcom, 36, Augusta Woods Dr, Villa Rica was arrested October 3 and charged with probation violation

Aaron J. Wilcox, 29, Collins St, Covington was arrested October 2 and charged with probation violation

Franklin L. Williams, 27, Rutherford Pl, Social Circle was arrested October 4 and held for other agency

Jaden A. Allison, 20, Oakvale Dr, Douglasville was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Carl Belcher, 44, Crooked Creek Rd, Covington was arrested September 22 and charged with probation violation

Christopher K. Bell, 29, Cherry Court, Douglasville was arrested September 22 and charged with probation violation

Aaron D. Bembery, 29, Lakeside Cir, Covington was arrested September 23 and charged with failure to appear

Lisa M. Byrd, 43, Ridge Way, Mansfield was arrested September 22 and charge with probation violation

Kenneth G. Carter, 35, Old Salem Rd, Conyers was arrested September 24 and charged with dui

Christopher S. Clark, Jr, 24, Patterson Way, Covington was arrested September 23 and court sentenced

Walker L. Cowart, 20, South River Dr, Jackson was arrested September 21 and charged with following too closely, marijuana-possess less than 1oz., passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug related object and speeding

Tommy L, Craft, Jr, 34, West Pinecrest, Clayton was arrested September 22 and charged with probation violation

David H. Dominguez, 32, Brown Bridge Rd, Covington was arrested September 27 and charged with driving without a valid license

Curnelious L. Dorsey, 29, Hillside Oak Ln, Covington was arrested September 26 and charged with simple battery

Robert H. Elliott, 27, Indian Lake Dr, Covington was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Teddy W. Everett, 37, Sidney Lanier, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with simple battery

Sandra R. Flores, 30, Homles Dr, Conyers was arrested September 22 and charged with failure to appear warrant

Clarence C. Flowers, 28, homeless, was arrested September 21 and charged with failure to register as sex offender and probation violation

Jamarvis L. Franklin, 31, Rainbow Dr, Decatur was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Johnny B. Gibson, 41, Tanglewood Ln, Monroe was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Joshua K. Hamilton, 25, Wildcat Creek Dr, Covington was arrested September 27 and charged with failure to appear

Charlene A. Hannah, 37, Treehouse Pkwy, Norcross was arrested September 26 and charged with identity theft fraud

Andrew A. Hendry, 25, Rockbridge Rd, Conyers was arrested September 27 and charged with probation violation

Derek J. Hopkins, 27, Argyll Way, Covington was arrested September 24 and battery

Shannon R. Horne, 41, Spring Rd, Covington was arrested September 24 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Kenneth W. Hughes, 47, Rose Garden Ln, Loganville was arrested September 23 and charged with probation violation

Everette J. Jackson, 31, Pebble Brooke, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with criminal trespass, violate family order

Jacob L. Jones, 41, Apalachee Rd, Madison was arrested September 22 and charged probation violation

Manquel D. Kimble, 36, Walker Rd, Stone Mountain was arrested September 23 and charged with deposit account fraud

Yusuf N. King, 48, 20th St, Birmingham, AL was arrested September 27 and charged with probation violation

Jeffrey K. Kuykendall, 62, Hidden Pine, Covington was arrested September 24 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and open container

Erick A. Rajo-Martinez, 20, Bridgewood Dr, Conyers was arrested September 25 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Michael C. Mcdaniel, 48, Magnolia St, Porterdale was arrested September 26 and held for other agency

Jo’mari N. Mcray, 20, Christopher Dr, Conyers was arrested September 23 and charged with probation violation

Asia C. Melvin, 23, Navajo Trail, Covington was arrested September 22 and charged with probation violation

Anna E. Mobley, 39, Timberlake Dr, Newborn was arrested September 24 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Cameron Q. Nolley, 21, Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robbins was arrested September 22 and charged with probation violation

Jessie J. Plunkett, 31, Leone Ave, Covington was arrested September 22 and court sentenced

Logan D. Price, 52, Berkshire Pass, Covington was arrested September 27 and charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and terroristic threats and acts

Robert L. Rodriguez, 33, Gaines Rd, Athens was arrested September 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Candace I. Shull, 33, Cranbrook Ct, Covington was arrested September 25 and charged with probation violation

Cedric D. Spear, 49, Fox Glover, Covington was arrested September 21 and charged with battery and terroristic threats

Sequard H. Stearns, 60, Friar Tuck Cir, Covington was arrested September 26 and held for other agency

Derrick C. Stephens, 46, Lunsford Dr, Atlanta was arrested September 26 and charged with probation violation

Michael E. Teegarden, 59, Olgesby Bridge, Conyers was arrested September 21 and charged with September 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine

Laura D. Terry, 48, Oxford was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Tirana N. Trenova, 41, Cotton Creek Dr, McDonough was arrested September 26 and court sentenced 10 days

Jean M. Tucker, 55, homeless, was arrested September 27 and charged with maintaining a disorderly house

Johnny M Brocklin-Van, 22, Ellen Ct, Covington was arrested September 23 and court sentenced 40 days

Cedarrius R. Williams, 29, Griffin Mountain Trl, Covington was arrested September 23 and charged with probation violation

Romeo D. Winston, 32, Holly Berry Terrace, Lithonia was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Nathan C. Yarbrough, 21, Christian Rd, Covington was arrested September 26 and court sentenced 12 month

George A. Adams, 52, Brown Bridge, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with failure to appear

Bradley L. Aiken, 17, Benton Rd, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with probation violation

Malik A. Allah, 24, Rivercrest Ln, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with probation violation

Shawntavia A. Allen, 28, Hwy 20, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Jaden A. Allison, 20, Oak valley Dr, Douglasville was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Jamar M. Anthony, 32, homeless, was arrested September 15 and charged with probation violation

Alexis Baez, 40, Covington Bypass, Covington was arrested September 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Delano B. Bellonfonte, 36, Benjamin Point, Oxford was arrested September 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Jacinta L. Blount, 47, Oak Creek Ln, Conyers was arrested September 19 and charged with failure to appear

Gus Bush, 67, Covered Bridge, Covington was arrested September 20 and court sentenced 120 days

Walter S. Burton, 48, Walden Dr, Bridgeton, NJ was arrested September 15 and housed for other agency

Fatimah N. Cammon, 17, Heaton Place, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Brandon T. Catyb, 27, GW Carver Dr, Monroe was arrested September 16 and court sentenced 60 days

Kemberly L. Chevers, 28, Marshall Ln, Conyers was arrested September 15 and charged with probation violation

Joshua L Cohron, 17, Green Hill Way, Loganville was arrested September 19 and charged with probation violation

Frederic J. Colin, 44, Lakeview Dr, Covington was arrested September 14 and charged with battery

Ansley M. Cooke, 27, Knollwood Cir, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with contemp of court

Walker L. Cowart, 20, South River Dr, Jackson was arrested September 21 and charged with following too closely, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. passing on solid yellow line, possession and use of drug related objects and speeding

Demareis T. Deloach, 31, Cinnamon Oak, Covington was arrested September 16 and held for other agency

Tyree D. Elliott, 21, Champion Ln, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with failure to appear

Robert H. Elliott, 27, Indian Lake Dr, Morrow was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Teddy W. Everett, 37, Sidney Lanier Dr, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with simple battery

Clarence C. Flowers, homeless was arrested September 21 and charged with failure to register as sex offender, requirement/provided and probation violation

Kayla S. Fordham, 35, Homeless was arrested September 15 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Christopher L. Fowler, Jr, 32, Glynn Isle Dr, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Jamarvis L. Franklin, 31, Rainbow Dr, Decatur was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Johnny B. Gibson, 41, Tanglewood Ln, Monroe was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Keyneisha L. Greer, 23, Hwy 36, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with simple battery

Anthony D. Hancock, 37, Woodmont Ct, Macon was arrested September 20 and charged with criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor

Sherekia M. Hardy, Cabin Creek Rd, Athens, was arrested September 16 and charged with probation violation

Terry L. Hardeman, 40, Nicholas Court, Monroe was arrested September 19 and charged with abandonment of dependent child

Keshia R. Henry, 29, Marceau Dr, Conley was arrested September 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Christopher W. Herndon, 46, 3rd St, Brownsville was arrested September 14 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Everette J. Jackson, 31, Pebble Brooke Ct, Covington was arrested September 20 and charged with criminal trespass and violate family order

Ki’ara W. Lewter, 28, Arthur Dr, McDonough was arrested September 18 and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children

Ryan C. Lovejoy, 40, Highway 212, Eatonton was arrested September 20 and charged with probation violation

Jesus, Maldonado, Jr, 20, Champion Ln, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with bench warrant

Manuel I. Salinas-Martinez, 22, Flowers Dr, Covington was arrested September 18 held for other agency

Carlos E. Martinez, 28, Flower Dr, Covington was arrested September 18 and charged with battery, cruelty to children, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts

Isaiah D. Martinez, 19, Lilac Ln, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with probation violation

Isabella A. McDaniel, 23, Mill Chase, Covington was arrested September 16 and charged with failure to appear

Tyler E. Nehil, 40, Sherborne Dr, Columbus was arrested September 15 and charged with probation violation

Destiny S. Peters, 30, Oglesby Bridge Rd, Conyers was arrested September 19 back for court

Jamarious T. Pitts, 17, Puckett St, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with marijuana possess less than 1 ox.

William L. Poole, 17, Lassiter Dr, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with driving w/o headlights, driving w/o a valid license, reckless driving, theft by taking and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Cassidi A. Porter, 24, Crawfordville Rd, Conyers was arrested September 20 and charged with probation violation

Kelando L. Potter, 28, homeless was arrested September 15 and charged with probation violation

Aijhanae D. Riddick, 21, Peachtree St, Atlanta was arrested September 19 and charged with theft by shoplifting

Willie J. Robinson, Jr, 30, Sampson Ct, Covington was arrested September 14 and charged with probation violation

Robert L. Rodrigez, 33, Gaines Rd, Athens was arrested September 21 and charged with theft by shoplifting

K’vontae J. Sanders, 22, Carroll St, Covington was arrested September 15 and charged with failure to appear

Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Aviator Ct, Snellville was arrested September 16 and court sentenced 48 hours

Cedric D. Spears, 49, Fox Glover, Covington was arrested September 21 and charged with battery and terroristic threats and acts

Evan G. Sheldon, 59, Main St, Madison was arrested September 16 and charged with disorderly conduct

Travis N. Smith, 32, Willow Creek, Covington was arrested September 17 and charged with burglary

Michael E. Teegarden, 59, Olgesby Bridge, Conyers was arrested September 21 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and stop signs and yield signs

Laura D. Terry, 48, Oxford was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Ronald E. Tyler, Jr, 37, Harbor Landing, Roswell was arrested September 16 and court sentenced

Barbara A. Vinson, 60, Avery St, Covington was arrested September 19 and charged with simple battery

Gregory R. Weatherford, 33, Hull Rd, Athens was arrested September 16 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Crystal N. Wallace, 35, Summer Leight Ct, Loganville was arrested September 16 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. operation of vehicle w/o current plates, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of schedule ii controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine

Antonio T. White, 50, Davis St, Gainesville was arrested September 16 and charged with probation violation

Aaron H. Wilder, 19, Homeless was arrested September 19 and charged with probation violation

Romeo D. Winston, 32, Holly Berry Terrace, Lithonia was arrested September 21 and charged with probation violation

Weekenders:

Keith Lorenzo Baisden, 42, Green Acres Dr, Covington

Princeton Apollas Davis, 37, Peyton Place, Atlanta

Christopher Michael Miller, 31, Newton Dr, Covington

Maxwell Antonio Moore, 23, Victory Ln, Covington

Kevin Nava-Ortiz, 26, Coke St, Covington

Nicole Lynn Sales, 46, Settlers Grove Rd, Covington

Malik Javonte’ Antwan Sanders, 26, Wisteria Way, Covington

Johnny Maloney Van Brocklin, 23, Ellen Court, Covington

Thiiland W. Delay, 23, Greenleaf Rd, Covington

Luis A. Zermeno-Santoyo, 39, Aviator Ct, Snellville

Mario L. Stodghill, 47, Battle Creek Village, Jonesboro

Johnny M. Van, 54, Cenie Rd, Flovilla



