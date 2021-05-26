Newton County Jail Log, May 26, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Cesar Alexis Balbuena-Valenzuela, 19, 222 E. Dollar Circle, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Possess or Control Any Material Depicting Minor in Sexually Explicit Conduct

Delisha Reshawn Brown, 30, 550 Cowan Road, Covington, was arrested May 23 and charged with DUI and Improper Lane Usage

Myesha Nicole Blackwell, 20, 635 Mill Drive, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Disorderly conduct and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Sherica Shantell Blackwell, 42, 635 Mill Drive, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Aggravated Assault, Crossing State/county Guard Line with Weapons, Intoxicants, Drugs Without Conse, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Gary Barnard Brantley, 24, 6210 Avery St, Covington, was arrested May 25 and court sentence

Andrew G. Calendar, 17, 45 Belmont Trail, Covington, was arrested May 21 and charged with Battery and Criminal Trespass

Amanda Fay Cash, 31, 65 Spring Road, Covington, was arrested May 21 and held for other agency

Donyial Joyce Campbell, 34, 36 Ga. Hwy 81 SE, Oxford, was arrested May 25 and court sentence

Hisauen Isaiah Chaulk, 21, 352 Haven Drive, Greenville, North Carolina, was arrested May 20 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, Reckless Driving

Derek Ryan Claborn, 36, 45 West Sycamore Court, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Probation Violation and court sentence

Angel Lenora Cooksey, 56, Homeless, Covington, was arrested May 19 and charged with Probation Violation

Dustin Scott Daniel, 27, Unknown Address, was arrested May 24 and charged with arrest order

Marquis Jelar Dukes, 30, 405 South Lake St, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Probation Violation

Jimmy Reynold Fervil, 29, 2107 Palatine Place, Stockbridge, was arrested May 21 and charged with Probation Violation

William Clayton Few, 21, Eatonton, was arrested May 24 and charged with back for court (org. Battery-FVA, Cruelty to Children)

Kenneth Wayne Grindle, 38, 260 County Creek Road, Newborn, was arrested May 24 and charged with Probation Violation

Kyle Joseph Harding, 33, 7107 Geiger St., Covington, was arrested May 19 and court sentence

Joshua Kane Hall, 30, 100 Cross Road, Covington, was arrested May 23 and charged with Probation Violation

Harley Ann Harvard, 31, 132 South Pine St., Mansfield, was arrested May 25 and charged with Probation Violation

Joshua Lloyd Havener, 39, 19 Parker Road, Auburn, was arrested May 25 and charged with Probation Violation

Carl Anthony Hill Jr, 44, 190 Pebble Brooke Court, Covington, was arrested May 22 and charged with DUI and Improper lane usage

Joshua Scott Hudson, 31, 1270 Green Circle, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Disobeying a Traffic Control Device, Dui and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

Wayne Anthony Hughes, 56, 35 Belmont Trail, Covington, was arrested May 19 and charged with Probation Violation

James Richard Ingram III, 30, 205 Brighton Drive, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Probation Violation

Aliksa John Johnnyboy, 27, 5195 Adams St, Covington, was arrested May 25 and court sentence

Jonathan Leon Kirk, 47, 504 Sherwood Drive, Monroe, was arrested May 20 and charged with Incarceration order

Rachael Marie Levanway, 33, 20 Pointers Way, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with Failure to appear

Melissa Leigh Loggins, 40, 2129 Hwy 81 South, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Aggravated Stalking

Michael Edward Lindsey, 50, 6256 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, was arrested May 21 and charged with Battery

Buffy Sharesse Mckiver, 50, 2178 East Chester Circle, Conyers, was arrested May 25 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Theft by Taking

Jeremy Edgar Mimbs, 40, 6348 Turner Lake Road, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Child

Miesha Monae Norris, 29, 13303 Waldrop Cove, Decatur, was arrested May 21 and charged with Marijuana-Possession Less Than 1 Ounce, Possession and Use of Drug Related Object, Possession of Cocaine

Michael James Paul, 25, 2613 Shore Wood Court, Conyers, was arrested May 19 and charged with Probation Violation

Shalya Marshay Portis, 20, 4754 Cedar Lake Drive, Conyers, was arrested May 25 and charged with Possession of Marijuana

Corey Antwan Roberson, 28, 265 Rosewood Circle, Covington, was arrested May 21 and charged with Probation Violation

Tiffany Desiree Rodgers, 19, 50 Bermuda Court, Covington, was arrested May 19 and charged with Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery

Robert Lee Rodriguez, 32, 1198 Meadows Road, Newborn, was arrested May 19 and charged with Probation Violation

Marquis Elijah Ross, 22, 30 Gibson Way, Covington, was arrested May 25 and charged with Probation Violation

Daniel Kipp Smith, 56, 1922 Kevin Drive, Conyers, was arrested May 23 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI

Sierra Chantele Stokeling, 27, 10564 Dinah Pace Road, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Theft by Taking

Daquan Centrael Spicer, 19, 5631 Salem Road, Covington, was arrested May 25 and court sentenced

Carlos Jeantrae Webb, 32, 9517 Creekside Road, Jonesboro, was arrested May 19 and charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Claude Arthur Weeks, 57, 6267 Hwy 20 South, Covington, was arrested May 19 and charger with Failure to Appear

Jacob Cody Whatley, 26, 45 Aiken Court, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Battery and False Imprisonment

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jeremy Parker Curtis, 48, 463 Valley Drive, Resaca, was arrested May 19 and charged with False Representation as Representative of Peace Officer or Fire Service, Possession and Use of Drug Related Object, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Chizoba Ejike Enendu, 40, 7142 Harmony Place, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Theft by Conversion

Quintavious Lodell Jeff, 24, 9215 Colony Drive, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Driving while License Suspended Or Revoked, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, No Motorcycle Helmet, No Proof of Insurance, Probation Violation, Reckless Driving, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Vehicles to Drive on Right Side of Roadway

Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 48, 2450 Davis Academy Road, Rutledge, was arrested May 24 and charged with Stalking

Jeffery Demond Norrington, 27, 8104 Sterling Lakes Drive, was arrested May 25 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to children

Michael Scott Pritchett, 33, 159 Cobb Road, Covington, was arrested May 22 and held for other agency

Robert Tyjaun Reid, 20, Unknown Address, Covington, was arrested May 24 and charged with Aggravated Assault

Jamarcus Terrel Sawyer, 33, 264 Bermuda Drive, Covington, was arrested May 21 and charged with Probation Violation, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine

Jamie Lee Thomas, 46, 120 Bennett Road, Covington, was arrested May 20 and charged with Public Drunkenness

Lee Leopoleon Whatley, 39, 1451 W 75th St, Cleveland, was arrested May 22 and charged with Theft by Shoplifting

Rena Faith Woods, 22, 159 Rocky Settlement Lane, Resaca, was arrested May 19 and charged with Possession and Use of Drug Related Object, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Hajii Kiuntas Jones, 20, 55 E. Forest Way, Oxford, was arrested May 24 and charged with Burglary, Theft by Receiving, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement

Aaron Wendell Lucas, 22, 2816 Eden St., Pascagoula, Mississippi, was arrested May 20 and charged with Reckless Driving

Claude Joseph Rideaux, 43, 161 Pristine Drive, Locust Grove, was arrested May 25 and held for other agency

Shauntoya Elvira Lashey Singleton, 29, 141 Oak Hill Lane, Moncks Corner, was arrested and charged with Speeding and Theft by Receiving

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Robert Jamoison Leigh, 45, 39 N. Broad St, Porterdale, was arrested May 22 and held for other agency

PTS

Cardell Jermaine Merrick, 44, 14520 Southwest 294 St, Homesteade, was arrested May 22 and charged with Probation Violation