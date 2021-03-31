Newton County Jail Log, March 31, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Phillip Andrew Baker, Jr, 32, 200 Park Place Drive, Covington, was arrested March 29 and charged with Back for court for stolen property and Probation Violation.

Crystal Lea Blaney, 35, 1010 Hancock Bridge Road, Winder, was arrested March 26 and charged with Simple Battery and Criminal Trespass

Terra Montine Bradford, 43, 3185 County Road #2123, Covington, was arrested March 26 and charged with Financial Transaction Card Fraud

Lamarcus Lytwone Butler, 25, 1536 Cherry Hill Road, Conyers, was arrested March 26 and Court Sentenced

Michael Scott Buckley, 37, 211 Neely Hammond Road, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with Battery

Stephanie Epps Bush, 46, 315 Knight St Lot 4, Monroe, was arrested March 30 and charged with Battery and Probation Violation

Ethan Ulrich Camp, 18, 55 Northwood Springs Drive, Oxford, was arrested March 30 and charged with Interference with government property, Theft by receiving stolen property and Theft by Taking

Tameria Jonecia Me’shay Delamar, 22, 4196 Washington St, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with License to be carried and exhibited on demand, standard for brake lights and signal device and Theft by receiving stolen property.

Trevor Kervell Finch, 38, 539 Old Washington Road, Thomson, was arrested March 26 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, Failure to register as sex offender and Bench Warrant

William Antoine Holland, 35, 145 Mcgiboney Place, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with Battery

Brittany Meshelle King, 35, 115 Capeton Court, Covington, was arrested March 25 and was Court ordered

Michael Jamal Lackey, 24, 1358 Tolani Farm Road, Stone Mountain, was arrested March 26 and charged with Probation Violation

Ronald Sadat Law, 21, 6344 Desong Dr, Lithonia, was arrested March 26 and charged with Terroristic Threats and acts

Richard Alan Lawless, 49, 55 Cross Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with Criminal damage to property and Criminal Trespass

Jonathan Dale Long, 38, 418 Briar Wood Road, Winder, was arrested March 26 and charged with Probation Violation

Michael Allen Martin, 27, 27 Hawks Trail, Newborn, was arrested March 27 and charged with Battery

Christian Diaz Martinez, 25, 126401 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with Simple Battery

James Mcclenon Nail, Jr, 29, 457 Hickory St, Social Circle, was arrested March 30 and charged with Receipt, Possession or Transport of firearm by convicted felon

Kendra Aljoyland Lawson-Sanders, 20, 5421 Covington Hwy., Decatur was arrested March 27 and charged with Aggravated Stalking and Harassing phone calls

Thomas Joseph Smith, 36, 1891 Access Road, Covington, was arrested March 27 and Held for other agency

Joshua Gabriel Southers, 38, 465 Hwy 162, Covington, was arrested March 30 and charged with Battery and Cruelty to Children

Shawntay Thomas, 44, 100 Daileys Plantation Drive, Covington, was arrested March 27 and Court sentenced 30 days

Douglas Daniel Turner, 60, 13225 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with Battery, Criminal Trespass, Cruelty to children and Terroristic threats and acts

Terence Lorenzo White, 32, 1218 Fairview St, Greensboro, was arrested March 26 and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI

Christian M. Yadullah, 33, 250 Mary Jane Lane, Covington, was arrested March 27 and charged with Battery

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gabriel Chanunda Bell, Jr, 19, 10144 Allen Drive, Covington, was arrested March 26 and charged with Aggravated Assault

Angela Marie Clayton, 53, 9245 Colony Drive #A, Covington, was arrested March 24 and charged with DUI

Anthony Morris George, 54, homeless, was arrested March 23 and charged with Stalking

Kevin Lewis Lester, 40, 8185 Lakeview Drive, Covington, was arrested March 23 and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.

Kyle Sema Miller, 22, 5181 Turner St, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with Public Indecency

Devon Anthony Mastin, 37, 90 Dove Point Circle, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with Criminal Trespass and Probation Violation

Brandon Lee Price, 34, 284 Piper Road, Covington, was arrested March 28 and charged with Cruelty to Children and Reckless Conduct.

Taneka Charfayea Wiggins, 42, 9124 Comstock Court, Covington, was arrested March 30 and charged with Cruelty to Children

Jacob Cody Whatley, 26, 45 Akien Court, Covington, was arrested March 25 and charged with Battery and DUI

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Mario Lanze Arnold, 59, 7452 Edenberry Way, Lithonia, was arrested March 28 and charged with DUI, Following too closely and hit and run

Walter Joseph James, 67, 686 W. Hightower Trail, Social Circle, was arrested March 24 and charged with Driver to use due care, proper use of radio or mobile telephone, DUI and Open container

Jesse James White, 40, 365 Hancock Road, Social Circle, was arrested March 28 and charged with Expired Driver License, Improper lane usage, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, Possession And use of drug related objects and Possession of Methamphetamine

JASPER COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kiefer Wayne Wood, 27, 92 Magpie Court, Monticello, was arrested March 26 and housed for other agency